MK Dons v Crawley Town - League Two play-off semi-final second leg LIVE: Reds boss wary of Dons' record, Addai 'like Zidane', fans fury at 'split'

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 7th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 07:45 BST
Crawley Town travel to MK Dons for the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final with a 3-0 advantage.

The game at Stadium MK kicks off at 7.45pm as Reds look to finish the job they started at the Broadfield Stadium, thanks to goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy.

Manager Scott Lindsey and keeper Corey Addai have both spoken before the game and fans have commented on the Reds supporters being split at the ground.

Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.

MK Dons v Crawley Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds lead 3-0 from the first leg
10:02 BST

Our chat before the first leg

10:00 BST

Be loud

07:43 BST

Confidence

07:42 BST

Wow!

07:41 BST

Split fans

07:37 BST

M25 closure

It’s the big day! Don’t forget the M25 has a section closed - here’s all you need to know

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/m25-set-for-second-full-weekend-closure-with-new-bridge-to-be-built-everything-you-need-to-know-4621707

14:03 BST

'Bring it on'

MK Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey says’ it’s brilliant they have been written off after their 3-0 first leg defeat to Crawley Town in the League Two play-offs.

Gilbey, who has scored 13 league goals this season, says ‘bring it on’. He said: “The other night was really disappointing, we didn't handle the occasion well enough. We were so far away from what we've prided ourselves on all year. What we've done really well this year is be in people's face, be front footed, attack and score goals.”

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/mk-dons-star-says-its-brilliant-they-have-been-written-off-in-second-leg-of-play-offs-against-crawley-town-4623869

13:51 BST

Carol has her say

12:40 BST

'I don't feel pressure'

Now Crawley have a huge advantage going into the second leg – and an eye on their first ever trip to Wembley – does the pressure suddenly change? One player who certainly isn’t feeling it is keeper Corey Addai.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/i-dont-feel-pressure-crawley-towns-man-of-the-moment-corey-addai-says-he-knows-his-side-can-do-it-against-mk-dons-4623473?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1715341091

12:35 BST

Ticket update

