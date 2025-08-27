Momentum builds as Haywards Heath Town see off East Preston and Roffey for Vase and SCFL successes

Haywards Heath Town FC continued their excellent start to the 2025-26 season, securing victories in both the FA Vase and the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division over the bank holiday weekend.

The impressive results underline the momentum the club look to build across multiple competitions this year.

The weekend began in emphatic fashion on Saturday, as the Blues travelled to East Preston for their First Qualifying Round tie in the FA Vase. From the first whistle, Heath dominated proceedings, delivering a ruthless performance that ended in a commanding 7–0 win.

The goals came from all areas of the pitch, with Jonathan Sanchez, Ryan Warwick, Mark Goldson, Flynn Bolton, Lloyd Francis, Darius Goldsmith and Harry Shooman all finding the back of the net in what was a statement victory.

Jack Barnes celebrates after tucking away the rebound from his saved penalty to put Haywards Heath 1-0 up v Roffey | Picture by James Gething

The result sees Heath comfortably progress to the next round of the national competition, showcasing their attacking prowess and underlining their ambitions for a deep run in the tournament this season.

Just two days later, Heath were back on home turf at the HSEnergy Group Stadium, where they faced a determined Roffey side in SCFL Premier Division action. In stark contrast to Saturday’s free-scoring affair, this encounter was a far tighter and more hard-fought contest.

The decisive moment came in the 65th minute, when Charlie Meehan was fouled in the box and the referee awarded a penalty to the Blues.

Captain Jack Barnes took responsibility from the spot, and although his initial effort rattled the crossbar, the midfielder reacted quickest to slot home the rebound. The goal proved to be enough, as the hosts held firm to grind out a valuable 1-0 win and maintain their 100% record in the league.

The double success capped off a perfect Bank Holiday weekend for Haywards Heath Town FC, who now look ahead to Saturday’s away trip to Crawley Down Gatwick with growing confidence.