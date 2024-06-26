'Money talks' - Crawley Town boss has his say as another big name leaves club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Lindsey says Crawley Town can’t compete financially with some of the clubs in League One and Two as a fifth big name leaves the club.

Speaking to us just hours before the news broke about Danilo Orsi’s move to Burton Albion at the Fixture Release Day breakfast at the Broadfield Stadium, Lindsey said he was sad to see a number of last year’s promotion-winning squad leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey said: “They were really good players for us and all four played in the final and they were four great lads. We don’t want it to be a revolving door but when there are clubs that have bigger finances than we have we can’t compete with some of the clubs they have gone to. That’s just a fact.

Scott Lindsey, Head Coach of Crawley Town. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Whilst we didn’t want them to go, money talks.”

Crawley have made two signings so far in Antony Papadopoulos and Charlie Barker – two young players who fit the blueprint of Reds’ transfer policy last summer. And Lindsey says there will be more where they came from.

"The owners are recruiting based on data and a lot of players we look for are potentials, that’s the way we work and it was brilliant last season, we obviously did well with that and we will be going pretty much on the same ilk as that again [throughout the summer].

"The two players we have signed are very good, talented players. Charlie is a good defender who can step in with the ball and make passes from deep areas and is a very good footballer.