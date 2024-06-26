'Money talks' - Crawley Town boss has his say as another big name leaves club
Speaking to us just hours before the news broke about Danilo Orsi’s move to Burton Albion at the Fixture Release Day breakfast at the Broadfield Stadium, Lindsey said he was sad to see a number of last year’s promotion-winning squad leave.
In the past two weeks we have seen Laurence Maguire join MK Dons, Nick Tsaroulla join Notts County, Will Wright join Swindon Town and Adam Campbell join Hartlepool United. And then after we spoke to Lindsey, the news broke that last season’s top scorer and Player of the Season was leaving.
Lindsey said: “They were really good players for us and all four played in the final and they were four great lads. We don’t want it to be a revolving door but when there are clubs that have bigger finances than we have we can’t compete with some of the clubs they have gone to. That’s just a fact.
“Whilst we didn’t want them to go, money talks.”
Crawley have made two signings so far in Antony Papadopoulos and Charlie Barker – two young players who fit the blueprint of Reds’ transfer policy last summer. And Lindsey says there will be more where they came from.
"The owners are recruiting based on data and a lot of players we look for are potentials, that’s the way we work and it was brilliant last season, we obviously did well with that and we will be going pretty much on the same ilk as that again [throughout the summer].
"The two players we have signed are very good, talented players. Charlie is a good defender who can step in with the ball and make passes from deep areas and is a very good footballer.
“Antony is a very talented player who plays higher up the pitch and he can handle the ball, very skilful and likes to players on, a really exciting prospect.”