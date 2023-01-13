A disastrous opening 20 minutes gave Ringmer AFC too big a hill to climb and they exited the Montgomery Cup with a 5-4 loss to Holland Sports.

Within 20 minutes, Holland Sports had taken a 4-0 lead. Defensive errors and a cracking long-range effort gave the Ringmer management and fans real concern that the final result could be embarrassing.

However, it was credit to Ringmer that they awoke from their slumber and gave everything they could to turn the game around.

A couple of sin bins for dissent to Holland Sports players during the first half helped, with striker Rhys Taylor smashing home from 25 yards to give Ringmer some hope.

Ringmer AFC's first team

Ringmer started the second half on the front foot. With 30 minutes left the deficit was back to two goals as Taylor made it two from the penalty spot.

Now Ringmer had some belief and continued to make chances. But another defensive lapse allowed Holland Sports to go 2-5 up with 20 minutes left.

It did not deter Ringmer from driving forward, and soon it was 3-5 as Jacob Ashwood struck from 20 yards with a few minutes left.

With less than two minutes left, Taylor’s cross-shot provided him with his hat-trick to make it 4-5.

But sadly time ran out for Ringmer and it was Holland Sports who progressed to next round.

Royal Earlswood 0 Ringmer AFC 2s 2

The 2s went top of MSFL Division 1 in controlled fashion against a combative Royal Earlswood side, in conditions which bordered unplayable towards the end.

A Seb Cooper 1st minute goal was the highlight of a first half in which neither side could get any fluidity. An early second half drop kick from manager and stand in keeper, Joe Whiting, bounced over the opposition keeper to make it 2-0, allowing Ringmer to control the game.

16yo centre back Zak Barber with a MOM performance that allowed Ringmer to keep the clean sheet and secure the 3pts. It is going to be an exciting finale to Division 1 with at least 4 teams in the mix for the title and promotion spots.

With 6 games left Ringmer have great opportunity to make it back-to-back promotions.

Player of the Match – Zak Barber

Ringmer AFC 3s 4 Horsted Keynes 3

A great result for a very youthful 3s as they defeated top of the table Horsted Keynes.

The 3s were out of the blocks quickly with an early goal from man of the match Jude Cowdroy. Then the lead was soon doubled as another of the U18 squad, Josh Brown, struck from 20yds out.

However, two own goals either side of the half time break got Horsted Keynes. Now the Ringmer young midfield trio of Akehurst, Fitzgerald, and H.Ovenden started to control the game and creating chances.

MOM Cowdroy set up Brown for his second of the game to make it 3-2 but once again Horsted Keynes levelled.

Ringmer were now creating numerous chances, Brown denied his hat trick by three superb saves from the Horsted keeper who also then brilliantly kept out Hobden and Ovenden, before Danny Strutt scored what would ultimately be the winner with around 15mins left.