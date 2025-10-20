More goals as the Boars rescue a point at the Rotherfield. Midhurst 5 – 5 Roffey
Jack Munday had to field yet another new back four with Dan Pearse and Ash Mutongerwa dropping back into the defence. Finn Bishop took Pearse’s midfield birth and Stan Berry made his first start after joining Roffey and recovering from injury. Boars’ fans could be forgiven for turning up at half time as this followed the pattern of the previous game with Roffey conceding 4 goals before half time and then looking more compact after.
Midhurst gave a debut to new signing Richard Pingling who has played at step 3 and higher and it only took him 9 minutes to make a mark at step 5. Latching onto a clearance he outstripped the defenders and planted a delicious chip in the far top corner. 1-0
The goal came against the run of play as Roffey had been on the front foot and Stan Berry had been causing all sorts of problems for the home right back. Three minutes later it was Berry who equalised when Neathey’s corner was headed back into the danger area by Jake LeGrange with Berry reacting first to hook the ball into the net. 1-1
Nineteen minutes a break down Midhurst’s right wing appeared to come to nothing but when the ball was put back in from the left Pingling got in front of Gibbs to plant his header inside the near post.2-1 Twenty-eight minutes Pingling again got to the ball first, his header came back off Conor Clark and despite the Roffey stopper’s efforts the Midhurst striker scrambled the ball home. 3-1
Thirty-two minutes, Pearse rises to score with a looping header that the defender on the line cannot keep out. 3-2 Shortly after Gibbs met Neathey’s corner with what looked like the perfect header but the home keeper somehow got a hand to it to pull off a great save.
Forty-three minutes, Jordan Mase’s corner is cleared to the edge of the penalty area only for Ricardo Fernandes to smash it back just inside the post. 3-3 Forty-four minutes, just when Roffey thought they would go in all square, a through ball looked over hit but Clark, coming out his box to clear, misjudged the bounce and failed to make contact allowing Ralph Analay to chase it and put the final touch into the empty net. HT 4-3
Danny Pappoe appeared after injury for the start of the second half with skipper Dan Pearse returning to midfield. The visitors looked more compact and started to push Midhurst back. Midhurst’s Gavin Quintyne is shown a red card for a high tackle as Roffey continued to search for an equaliser.
Eighty-seven minutes, Gibbs’ long throw drops for Mutongerwa to drive home. 4-4Eighty-nine minutes, Anelay gets past Mutongerwa and finishes into the far corner 5-4 Ninety-three minutes, another corner another Roffey goal as Mase’s in swinging kick was scrambled home by Pearse. 5-5 And Breathe.
Roffey: Clark. LeGrange(Henderson), D Pearse, Gibbs, Mutongerwa, Bishop(Pappoe), Mase, Neathey, Fernandes(Mesquita), Fender, Berry(Moyo). Sub J Pearse