Morecambe 1, Crawley Town 0: Reds return with nothing as winning run ends

Despite a period of pressure late on in the game, Reds went home with nothing to show for their efforts.

After a cagey first half-an-hour where neither side could find opportunities to take the lead the game massively opened up. In the 34th minute Max Melbourne burst into the box for the Shrimps, and his deflected effort fell to Gerard Garner on the volley in the centre of the box. Fortunately for the Reds, Corey Addai did fantastically to deny the striker.

Crawley then nearly took the lead themselves thanks to Harry Forster teeing up Ronan Darcy, but his effort from a tight angle crashed against the woodwork.

The rest of the half followed suit, with both sides battling for the lead and Addai made some huge saves, including denying Larsson from close range, to keep Crawley Town level.

Just before the half-time whistle, Crawley looked certain to take the lead when Klaidi Lolos peeled away from his marker to meet a Will Wright corner. Somehow, Archie Mair in the Morecambe goal managed to deny Lolos’ headed effort.

The secon d half kicked off and Crawley Town created a series of good chances for themselves. Lolos showed good footwork as he broke into the Morecambe box and looked to finish, but somehow Rawson got a toe on the ball to stop the Greek forward from shooting.

Danilo Orsi was the next Crawley man with a good opportunity. Kellan Gordon found the striker six yards from goal, but somehow Orsi fired over the bar.

Ronan Darcy hit the bar for Crawley Town in the 1-0 defeat to Morecambe | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Then, in the 68th minute, Morecambe substitute Jordan Slew opened the scoring. Joel Senior’s deliveries from the right side had been causing issues all game, and despite a touch from Addai, his low ball into the area found Slew at the far post who finished with ease.

Crawley battled hard looking for an equalising goal, and just a few minutes later it looked like they might find it. Klaidi Lolos was involved again, this time playing a square ball in the direction of Adam Campbell in the box, but the Morecambe goalkeeper managed to clear before Campbell could shoot.

In the 89th minute a smart corner routine worked its way to substitute Ade Adeyemo in the box, but he put his first touch of the ball over the cross bar.

Morecambe managed the game throughout injury time and the Reds sadly had to settle for defeat tonight away at the Mazuma stadium.