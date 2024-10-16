Morecambe FA Cup tie is one we’ll relish, says Worthing boss
The Rebels brushed aside Plymouth Parkway 4-0 on Saturday to reach the first round for the second year running.
And after last year’s round-one draw gave them an unglamorous trip to non-league Alfreton – where they lost – this year’s has been kinder and handed them a home clash with League Two strugglers Morecambe, who are one off the bottom of the Football League.
The tie will see Woodside Road packed out and could be selected for live TV coverage – and Agutter said it was the sort of game his players would relish.
"We’re very happy with it,” he said. “There’ll be a big crowd here and any team who come to our ground know they’ll be tested. We’ll make a good fist of it.
"Morecambe are not having a great season but will still present a big challenge.
"Our players seem to be stimulated by the bigger games, the buzzing atmospheres, so I think everyone can look forward to it."
Agutter said the fourth qualifying round win at Parkway – secured by goals from Mo Faal (2), free-kick specialist Jack Spong and Harrison Smith – his first for the Rebels – was ‘really efficient’.
"We didn’t give them much of a sniff, ground them down and finished strongly. Going 2-0 up soon after half-time killed the game,” said the manager.
Before he and his players can start to dream of further FA Cup progress, they have a hectic schedule of important National South matches to focus on.
The Rebels are 11th but only four points off fourth and host 10th place Tonbridge on Saturday then go to fifth-placed Torquay on Tuesday.
There’s then another Saturday-Tuesday league double scheduled before that Morecambe tie, which takes place over the weekend of November 1-4.
Agutter said: “We have to put the FA Cup to one side for a while. We’re in a good position in the league and can now build on our start."
On Tuesday night Worthing won 3-1 away to to SCFL Division 1 side East Preston in the Sussex Senior Cup – Temi Babalola, Tommy Willard and Harrison Smith the scorers.
