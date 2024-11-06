Morgan takes reins at Lancing

Sam Morgan is the new first team manager at Lancing FC.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has previously been manager at Epsom & Ewell and Sutton Common Rovers, who he took to their highest ever position last season, as well as Assistant Manager at Haywards Heath.

Morgan replaces Jamie Hollis, who lost his job last week after a poor run of early-season results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan said ‘I’m delighted to be on board and want to thank Barry and the committee members for putting their trust in me to help guide the club to the position it deserves.

Lancing in action against Merstham | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"Having witnessed first-hand, the fans are great and looking forward to meeting a few more of the blue and yellow army’.

“The hard work begins now and will see the changes that are necessary to make sure we change our fortunes whilst putting in an identity I believe in.”

Chairman Barry Sutton added ‘We are delighted to have Sam on board. We were very lucky to have a number of excellent applicants for the role, but Sam has the experience, contacts and ability that we need to give us the best chance of pulling us out of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The committee and I feel as though Sam has the right qualities to turn performances into points and I hope this appointment will mark an upturn in fortune for us and gets this great club back to where it belongs.’

Morgan will be joined by Harrison Williams who has previously been at Redhill, South Park and Loxwood and who brings a great knowledge of the game.

Sutton added: “We look forward to the Yellow and Blue army turning up in force to get behind Sam and his team on Saturday.”

Goalkeeping coach Mark Stuart held the reins for the games against Merstham and Burgess HIll on Saturday and Tuesday, which Lancing lost 1-0 and 5-0 respectively.