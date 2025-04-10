Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Agutter said Worthing’s home defeat to title rivals Truro left him the most frustrated he’d ever been as a manager.

He said shortcomings in both boxes had cost the Rebels the chance of victory in a game in which they did everything else right. And he said: “If we played that same game 10 times, we’d win eight.”

Worthing missed some sitters and conceded two soft goals to hand top spot to Truro – but the National League South title and play-off race has four more matchdays left and the Rebels remain in a great position.

They host Chippenham on Saturday level on points at the top but with Agutter saying any more dropped points could see the title out of reach and leave them to tackle play-off matches.

Worthing on the attack v Truro - but the Cornish team won 2-1 to replace the Rebles at the top | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Agutter said his players didn’t need to change their approach – but did need to return to being ruthless in both penalty areas.

Against Truro, Worthing fell behind to a third-minute Will Dean goal and after Danny Cashman levelled from the spot just before half-time, Luke Jephcott got a 68th-minute winner.

Agutter said: “How we’ve not won 3-0, 4-0 or 5-0 is criminal. Ninety per cent of our play was excellent and showed why we were top – but the most important ten per cent was lacking.

"We missed sitters and their two goals were ridiculous and down to us not defending properly, but give Truro credit for being ruthless.

"It was the most frustrating day I’ve ever had as a manager. We were so much better than Truro. We played some of our best football but not at key moments.”

Agutter said the Reds didn’t need to change their approach or style – they needed to keep doing what had got them to the top.

But he warned: “It’s all or nothing now. If we drop any points we probably won’t win the title, then we’ll have the play-offs. But I firmly believe we’re the best team in this league.”

Striker Mo Faal missed the Truro game through illness but he and defender Aarran Racine should both be available to face mid-table Chippenham – which is Worthing’s last game before Easter clashes with Eastbourne Borough and Dorking.