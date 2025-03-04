Chris Agutter says Worthing’s win at Chelmsford was the most important of the season as they approach crunch time in the National South title race – but says there is no time to think about it with two huge home games to come tonight and Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Wheeler scored a 96th minute winner for the Rebels at Chelmsford – clinching a 2-1 victory that they certainly deserved, having played with 10 men since Cam Tutt picked up a second booking three minutes into the second half.

The red card was followed immediately by a Clarets equaliser, cancelling out Temi Babalola’s late-first-half opener, and at that point a win looked a big ask for Agutter’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans and players celebrate Worthing's success at Chelmsford | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

But they deliberately carried on playing as though they still had 11 men not ten – and it paid off at the very end with a winner that kept them four points behind leaders Dorking with two games in hand.

One of those extra games is tonight (Tues Mar 4) as Bath City, who don’t score many but concede very few too, visit Woodside Road. That’s followed by another home game on Saturday, when Chesham are in town.

Agutter said: “Chelmsford was our biggest win of the season – our most important. We set the players a real challenge after the Farnborough game we lost at home last week and they rose to it. We knew Chelmsford away was a horrible game to have after that defeat – I don’t think I’ve even drawn there as a player or coach.

"We went there and we dominated the game from start to finish. We were very good with 11 men and even better with ten. We took the decision to keep on playing our game when Cam was sent off – draws don’t do a lot for you in a promotion race at this stage of the season, we wanted to wim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went to a 3-4-2 formation and our front two of Liam and Temi occupied the whole Chelmsford back four. We created chances – we had a couple off the line, the keeper made some good saves and I always thought a goal would come – but it was pretty late!

“The feeling of winning that, for the fans and players and everyone, was massive. It felt like a pivotal moment, an amazing moment. We’ve been very good at responding to defeats this season – we have not lost two in a row all through – but now obviously the aim is to keep the momentum going in these two home games this week.

"At Chelmsford we showed we can do the hard running, the ugly stuff, as well as the nice football. We have to keep doing that as a team and never forget that side of the game.”

Bath City – who held Eastbourne Borough to a 0-0 draw at home at the weekend – are the lowest scorers in the league but have only conceded 40, which is fewer than Worthing and even leaders Dorking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter said he did not know if they’d come and play a defensive game but it would be up to his players to find a way past them however the visitors approached the game.

Danny Cashman is available after being rested from the starting line-up for a couple of games, and Tutt is not banned – for one game only – until Saturday. Sam Beard is also back after a ban.

Agutter praised new keeper Lucas Covolan, who’s started the past three games with Chris Haigh dropping to the bench. And the manager said the whole squad would be important in the remaining 12 games – from which he believes eight wins could be enough to land the title.

Another huge crowd is expected at Woodside Road tonight – and on Saturday – and Agutter said fans’ backing was vital, especially if the team were up against it and needing a moment of inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll have news of tonight’s game – plus the first Sussex Senior Cup final, between Eastbourne Borough and Littlehampton Town, being played at Lancing – on this website tonight, and reaction and pictures on Wednesday.