MSFL latest results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025

Tuesday, March 18

Eastbourne VP Cup

0 0 Parkfieldv Seaford Town II [Semi Final]

Seaford Town II won 3-1 on penalties

Junior Charity Cup Final

1 3 Ashurst Wood v A.S Crawley XI

Saturday, March 22.

Montgomery Challenge Cup

1 3 Ridgewood v Oxted & District [Semi Final]

Stratford Challenge Cup

4 0 Preston Manor Royals v Caterham [Quarter Final]

0 3 Dormansland Rockets v Buxted [Semi Final]

Parsons Challenge Cup

3 1 Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly [Semi Final]

Tester Challenge Cup

5 1 Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [Quarter Final]

Premier Division

1 1 Godstone v Crawley Devils

2 0 Holland Sports v Rotherfield

2 0 Ringmer AFC v Westfield

0 3 Tunbridge Wells II v Balcombe

Championship

2 0 Lindfield II v Hurstpierpoint

3 1 Polegate Town v Copthorne II

1 1 Reigate Priory II v Crawley A.F.C.

Division One

1 3 Barcombe v Wivelsfield Green

3 4 Cuckfield Rangers II v Warlingham

3 3 Oxted & District II v Newhaven II

0 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Town

Division Two North

4 1 Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II

3 1 Forest Row II v Ansty FC

3 2 Ifield v Ashurst Wood

3 2 Ifield Albion v Crawley United

2 3 Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

4 2 Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II

0 4 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Willingdon Athletic

1 1 Ridgewood II v Cuckfield Rangers Developement

Division Three North

1 0 Holland Sports II v Smallfield

Division Three South

3 2 AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II

2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Southwick

2 1 Polegate Town II v The View

Division Four North

2 0 Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II

Division Four South

1 1 Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks

2 0 Newick v Ditchling

1 3 Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II

2 2 Scaynes Hill v Cuckfield Town II

Division Five North

0 6 Ashurst Wood II v FC Railway II

1 2 Crawley United II v Reigate Priory 'C'

0 6 Royal Earlswood II v Southgate United

Division Five South

1 0 Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II

1 3 Hurstpierpoint III v AFC Varndeanians III

1 8 Maresfield Village II v Scaynes Hill II

1 5 Marle Place Wanderers v Hartfield

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Tuesday, March 25

Premier Division

Tunbridge Wells IIv Westfield KO.7:45 PM

Wednesday, March 26

Eastbourne Junior Cup

Bexhill United U18v Polegate Town II [Semi Final]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup Final

Maresfield Village v FC Railway II

Crowborough Community Stadium KO.7:30 PM

Saturday, March 29.

Senior Charity Cup

Lindfield II v Westfield [Quarter Final]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Preston Manor Royals v Forest Row II [Semi Final] KO.3:00 PM

Parsons Challenge Cup

Keymer & Hassocks v AFC Varndeanians III [Semi Final]

Premier Division

Crawley Devils v Rotherfield

Godstone v Ringmer AFC

Holland Sports v Cuckfield Rangers

Oxted & Districtv Battle Town

Ridgewood v Crowhurst

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v Oakwood II

Eastbourne Rangersv Sovereign Saints KO.3:00 PM

Hurstpierpoint v Copthorne II

Polegate Town v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

Newhaven II v Nutfield

Oxted & District IIv Wivelsfield Green KO.1:00 PM

Warlingham v Cuckfield Town

Division Two North

Ashurst Wood v Ifield Albion

Jarvis Brook IIv Ifield

Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC

Division Two South

Buxted v Horsted Keynes

Ringmer AFC IIIv Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Willingdon Athleticv BN Dons KO.1:30 PM

Division Three North

Caterham v Holland Sports II

Copthorne 'A' v Smallfield

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v A.S Crawley XI

Ifield II v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

Rotherfield II v Eastbourne Athletic

The View v AFC Hurst KO.3:00 PM

Division Four North

Gatwick Warriorsv Athletico Redhill

Oxted & District 'A'v Reigate Priory 'B' KO.3:00 PM

Division Four South

Hurstpierpoint IIv Scaynes Hill

Lindfield III v Plumpton Athletic

Newick v Cuckfield Town II

Division Five North

Crawley United IIv Ifield Albion II

Gatwick Warriors IIv Royal Earlswood II

Reigate Priory 'C'v FC Railway

Warlingham III v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

Hartfield v Horsted Keynes II

Hurstpierpoint IIIv Welcroft Park Rangers II

Scaynes Hill IIv Marle Place Wanderers

Willingdon Athletic IIv Ringmer AFC IV KO.3:30 PM

