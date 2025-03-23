MSFL latest results
Tuesday, March 18
Eastbourne VP Cup
0 0 Parkfieldv Seaford Town II [Semi Final]
Seaford Town II won 3-1 on penalties
Junior Charity Cup Final
1 3 Ashurst Wood v A.S Crawley XI
Saturday, March 22.
Montgomery Challenge Cup
1 3 Ridgewood v Oxted & District [Semi Final]
Stratford Challenge Cup
4 0 Preston Manor Royals v Caterham [Quarter Final]
0 3 Dormansland Rockets v Buxted [Semi Final]
Parsons Challenge Cup
3 1 Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly [Semi Final]
Tester Challenge Cup
5 1 Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [Quarter Final]
Premier Division
1 1 Godstone v Crawley Devils
2 0 Holland Sports v Rotherfield
2 0 Ringmer AFC v Westfield
0 3 Tunbridge Wells II v Balcombe
Championship
2 0 Lindfield II v Hurstpierpoint
3 1 Polegate Town v Copthorne II
1 1 Reigate Priory II v Crawley A.F.C.
Division One
1 3 Barcombe v Wivelsfield Green
3 4 Cuckfield Rangers II v Warlingham
3 3 Oxted & District II v Newhaven II
0 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Cuckfield Town
Division Two North
4 1 Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II
3 1 Forest Row II v Ansty FC
3 2 Ifield v Ashurst Wood
3 2 Ifield Albion v Crawley United
2 3 Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
4 2 Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II
0 4 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Willingdon Athletic
1 1 Ridgewood II v Cuckfield Rangers Developement
Division Three North
1 0 Holland Sports II v Smallfield
Division Three South
3 2 AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II
2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Southwick
2 1 Polegate Town II v The View
Division Four North
2 0 Athletico Redhill v Warlingham II
Division Four South
1 1 Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks
2 0 Newick v Ditchling
1 3 Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II
2 2 Scaynes Hill v Cuckfield Town II
Division Five North
0 6 Ashurst Wood II v FC Railway II
1 2 Crawley United II v Reigate Priory 'C'
0 6 Royal Earlswood II v Southgate United
Division Five South
1 0 Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II
1 3 Hurstpierpoint III v AFC Varndeanians III
1 8 Maresfield Village II v Scaynes Hill II
1 5 Marle Place Wanderers v Hartfield
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Tuesday, March 25
Premier Division
Tunbridge Wells IIv Westfield KO.7:45 PM
Wednesday, March 26
Eastbourne Junior Cup
Bexhill United U18v Polegate Town II [Semi Final]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup Final
Maresfield Village v FC Railway II
Crowborough Community Stadium KO.7:30 PM
Saturday, March 29.
Senior Charity Cup
Lindfield II v Westfield [Quarter Final]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Preston Manor Royals v Forest Row II [Semi Final] KO.3:00 PM
Parsons Challenge Cup
Keymer & Hassocks v AFC Varndeanians III [Semi Final]
Premier Division
Crawley Devils v Rotherfield
Godstone v Ringmer AFC
Holland Sports v Cuckfield Rangers
Oxted & Districtv Battle Town
Ridgewood v Crowhurst
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v Oakwood II
Eastbourne Rangersv Sovereign Saints KO.3:00 PM
Hurstpierpoint v Copthorne II
Polegate Town v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
Newhaven II v Nutfield
Oxted & District IIv Wivelsfield Green KO.1:00 PM
Warlingham v Cuckfield Town
Division Two North
Ashurst Wood v Ifield Albion
Jarvis Brook IIv Ifield
Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC
Division Two South
Buxted v Horsted Keynes
Ringmer AFC IIIv Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Willingdon Athleticv BN Dons KO.1:30 PM
Division Three North
Caterham v Holland Sports II
Copthorne 'A' v Smallfield
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v A.S Crawley XI
Ifield II v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
Rotherfield II v Eastbourne Athletic
The View v AFC Hurst KO.3:00 PM
Division Four North
Gatwick Warriorsv Athletico Redhill
Oxted & District 'A'v Reigate Priory 'B' KO.3:00 PM
Division Four South
Hurstpierpoint IIv Scaynes Hill
Lindfield III v Plumpton Athletic
Newick v Cuckfield Town II
Division Five North
Crawley United IIv Ifield Albion II
Gatwick Warriors IIv Royal Earlswood II
Reigate Priory 'C'v FC Railway
Warlingham III v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
Hartfield v Horsted Keynes II
Hurstpierpoint IIIv Welcroft Park Rangers II
Scaynes Hill IIv Marle Place Wanderers
Willingdon Athletic IIv Ringmer AFC IV KO.3:30 PM