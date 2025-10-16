Much-needed defensive reinforcement arrives at Horsham FC

Dominic Di Paola has moved to address Horsham FC's defensive crisis with the signing of Chertsey Town right-back Archie Harland-Goddard.

Having been forced to deploy Jake Elliott, Leone Gravata, Danny Barker and Greg Luer as fill-in full-backs in the last three fixtures, Di Paola has turned to the experienced defender to provide cover for the injured Lee Harding.

Harland-Goddard signed for Chertsey from Redhill in May and has made nine appearances for the Curfews this season, helping them keep three clean sheets.

However, it was with Raynes Park Vale that he really made his name, making 160 appearances over the course of seven years.

Horsham new boy Archie Harland-Goddard. Picture courtesy of Horsham FC

Di Paola said: “I've seen him play a few times. He's gone from step four to step three to step two, which is a similar path to some of our boys.

“He's a good profile of player in terms of his size, and he gives us another option.

“We've been light at the back all season and we've got no full-back cover. He can play that role and help us out so we're not so reliant on one or two players.

“He's a good lad, he wants to join the group and he's keen to give it a go at this level, so we'll see how he progresses.”