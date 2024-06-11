Murphy returns to Steyning Town after shock departure of Green
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steyning were rocked last week when Green quit The Shooting Field just weeks after guiding them to the SCFL premier division title and promotion to the Isthmian League.
A statement from the club on Tuesday afternoon said: “We are currently in the process of discussing roles with all all other existing assistant managers and coaches and the full line up of back room staff will be announced in the coming days.
"Gerry brings a wealth of experience, managing and coaching at Conference League level. He was previously Steyning Town FC first team manager for six years from 2015-2022, leading them back in to the SCFL Premier division for the first time in many years, before the untimely and sudden death of his wife Jane led to his resignation in 2022.”
Chairman Ian Nichols added: “I am delighted we have Gerry back as first team manager. Gerry is a hugely popular character at the club and brings a wealth of experience, managing and coaching at Conference League level.
"We really want continuity after Kev’s sudden departure and this is our goal when discussing plans with the rest of the team. Hopefully we will retain most of last years playing squad, add some extra quality, and crack on with the challenge of the Isthmian League.”
“With lots of work going on off the pitch this is a very exciting time for Steyning Town FC and the experience of Gerry and the team around him will ensure plans on the pitch will match developments off the pitch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.