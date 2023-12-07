Things are looking up for Shoreham FC.

It was a tough start to the season at Middle Road following the Musselmen’s return to the Southern Combination premier division.

They parted company with manager Michael Death after a shaky start and have taken a while since then to find their feet under Paul Ettridge, who took over having spent last season with the club as head coach.

But now Shoreham have taken two wins and a draw from their past three.

Tom Cousins heads home for Shoreham v AFC Varndeanians | Picture: Stephen Goodger

A creditable 2-2 draw at Peacehaven was followed last midweek by a 3-1 victory at AFC Uckfield.

Then on Saturday a goal in each half by Tom Cousins earned a 2-1 success at home to AFC Varndeanians to lift them three places up to 17th.

Wick gave Eastbourne Borough a run for their money | Picture: Lydia Redman

Shoreham chairman Stuart Slaney is delighted to see progress.

"After a very bad start to the season and the club making the correct changes it was only a matter of time before the manager's changes started to take effect,” Slaney said.

"Moving off the bottom of the table for the first time this season doesn't mean we are out for the woods.

"There is still a lot of work to do and momentum is the key as we travel to in-form side Midhurst & Easbourne on Saturday.

"Last Saturday's home game with AFC Varndeanians was a must-win and we did come away with all three points – it wasn't a classic but the team stuck to the plan.”

After the trip to Midhurst, Shoreham host Little Common next Tuesday.

WICK

Manager Lee Baldwin expressed his pride in his valiant Wick team as they went toe-to-toe with National League South Eastbourne Borough in a Sussex Senior Cup tie at Crabtree Park.

Trailing by a couple of goals at the interval after fine finishes from Remy Shiloh and Billy Vigar, who is on loan from Arsenal, the Southern Combination Division 1 side took the match to the visitors.

Eastbourne’s slick movement had put Wick on the back foot but suddenly it was the hosts who were looking the more dangerous side.

Their endeavour was rewarded when James Thurgar, who was frenetic throughout, was brought down in the Eastbourne penalty area and Josh Irish smacked home the spot-kick to score for the third straight game.

His 20th goal of the season set up a grandstand finish but although the visitors were on the ropes they dug deep and held on to book a home tie with Hastings Town in the quarter-finals.

"I’m really proud of the entire team,” said Dragons boss Baldwin.

“We gave it a really good go against a side four divisions above us and just two promotions away from the Football League.

“If we can continue to maintain this standard it bodes really well for the future.”

It was a tough start to the season at Middle Road following the Musselmen’s return to the SCFL premier. But Saturday’s 2-1 win over Varndeanians made it seven points from nine.

Copthorne 3 Worthing Utd 2

SCFL Division 1

The Mavericks were second best to a highly motivated and competitive Copthorne side, going down 3-2 having been 2-1 up after 90 minutes.

An early goal from the hosts was cancelled out by a Danny Kingston effort which was followed by a fine headed Brad Hunt goal to take United into the break 2-1 up.

The key goals could have come at any time in a poor second half United display.

WUFC 2 Godalming Town 0

SCFL Division 1

The Mavericks bounced back strongly following that somewhat lacklustre display on Saturday.

A fortunate own goal in the opening period – where the visitors’ goalkeeper managed to air kick a back pass only to see it go straight in between the sticks behind him – led to a half team lead.

This lead was doubled midway through the second half thanks to an Alex Webber header courtesy of a Dean Sherwood corner.

Next up for the Mavericks, high flying Roffey are in town on a Saturday.

Goring CC FC 3 East Dean 1

West Sussex Div 1

Goring started brightly against second-placed Dean and after six minutes a cross from Connor Pomeroy led to a shot from MoM Ben Cooper that Dean keeper John Burnett saved.

Goring wide men Hayden Briggs and Cooper caused problems while Dean couldn't break down a well-organised back four of Sam Madgwick, Ben Crack, Alex Staines and Kieran Gillard.

Manager Andy Crack brought on Tommy Dennis to play in front of midfielders Todor Bankov and Jordan Jones and Goring creating numerous chances.

On 60 minutes Goring scored a fine headed goal from Chris Williams, then Jones cut in from the right to fire in. Conor Pomeroy added a third after a Jones set-up in the 80th minute. Dean netted a late consolation.

Yapton 2 Beaumont Park 2

West Sussex Div 2S

Goals from Marcus Sanders and Josh Dean gave Yapton a 2-0 lead but two penalties in the second half made it all-square. Had it not been for Jake Dean's heroics in goal, Yapton would not have gained a point.

Worthing Town Res 1 Yapton Res 4

Div 3S

Yapton chairman Dave Boltwood took the whistle when the referee did not arrive and he gave Town a penalty after five minutes which was scored.