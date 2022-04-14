Mussels beat Mavericks - Lancing battle set to go to wire

Worthing Utd 0 Shoreham 2

SCFL division one

The Mavericks were beaten 2-0 in their last home match of the season by Shoreham in an entertaining and competitive encounter at Lyons Way.

Action from Shoreham's win at Worthing Utd / Picture: Stephen Goodger

There was some fine football on show from both sides and the result was in doubt until late in the game, during which time the visitors scored twice.

The first half started badly for the Mavericks when Hadleigh Devall limped off injured after only seven minutes.

His replacement, Callum Thoms, almost opened the scoring in the 14th minute when his superb free-kick was tipped over the bar by Shoreham goalkeeper Martin Grant.

Shoreham celebrate their second at Lyons Way / Picture: Stephen Goodger

At the other end, Ramon Santos saw his curling shot sail marginally off target.

The Mavericks’ best chance of the half came just before the interval when Kliment Tanev embarked on a dazzling solo run down the left flank.

But the desired end product was missing, and at half-time it was 0-0.

There was lots of early pressure from Shoreham during the opening phase of the second half, as they pegged the Mavericks back into their own half of the field for long periods, and it seemed only a matter of time before they would score.

The goal duly arrived in the 77th minute, Jon Lansdale firing into the far corner past the despairing dive of Pat Sessions in the Mavericks’ goal.

The Mavericks were still in contention, however, and should have equalised shortly after but substitute Tshikume Phadagi fluffed his lines in front of goal.

Santos made it 2-0 late in the match, crashing the ball into the net after his initial effort had parried by Sessions, and that was that.

Nevertheless, the afternoon had been enjoyable with the Mavericks contributing with some fine performances.

Captain Dean Sherwood had another good match, as did Tom Butler in defence. Hugo Blacklaw-Taylor also put in a good shift, as did Jaden Sparkes, Nathan Williams and Kliment Tanev.

Worthing United, 13th in the table, go to Oakwood on Saturday while Shoreham, who are fifth, visit Midhurst.

KEITH PERRYMAN

Lancing 1 Ashford Utd 2

Isthmian south east

Lancing still have work to do to avoid relegation – and their fate is likely to be decided in away games against the two sides below them in the table, Phoenix and Whistatable.

It took Ashford less than three minutes to show why they occupy second spot. They hit the ground running and Lancing were indebted to Alieu Secka for two superb point-blank saves to keep the scores level.

Darius Goldsmith was full of energy in Lancing’s midfield, well supported by Finn Daniels-Yeoman and Modou Jammeh and they were proving to be a handful for the visitors.

Lancing created their best chance of a goal around the 20-minute mark.

A delicate chip over the top of the defence by Goldsmith dropped perfectly for Jammeh who had cleverly anticipated the pass.

He connected with the ball as it dropped but his effort landed tamely in the arms of keeper Jordan Carey.

Ashford were showing their attacking prowess as the half progressed and an opportunity to take the lead was spurned with a miscued volley from the edge of the box.

On 33 minutes, another swift attacking move down the left led to the ball reaching Jack Richards on the edge of the box.

He appeared to mishit his shot downwards into the ground but there was sufficient power to cause the ball to take a sharp, high upward trajectory, catching Secka far enough forward for the ball to drop behind him and over the line.

It was 2-0 when Mamadon Diallo broke forward and crossed to the far post where centre forward Luke Burdon created space for himself to plant a firm header down at the upright.

Secka attempted to dive low and turn the ball aside but it squirmed beyond him and over the line.

Lancing came out for the second half with real determination to make an early impact.

A good spell of possession with Mo Zabadne linking well with Matt Daniel and Jammeh enabled Lorenzo Lewis to be brought into play on the left and he cut in letting fly from outside the box only for his effort to be high and wide of the goal.

Lancing made a double substitution on 64 minutes with James Rhodes and Bradley Campbell-Francis coming on.

It bore dividends on 73 minutes when Campbell-Francis latched on to a fine pass from Goldsmith, and cut inside from wide on the left before finishing with a low drive into the corner.

Ashford were getting nervous and their keeper got a lecture for time-wasting.

Rhodes appeared to have been fouled inside the area on 84 minutes.

But referee Peter Dingle saw nothing to justify the award of a penalty.

Liam Hendy and Jammeh threatened an equaliser but it would not come.

The players are certainly giving their all and there is belief at the club they can do what is necessary to secure their place in the league.

Lancing go to Phoenix on Saturday and host Hastings on Monday.