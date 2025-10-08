Names are in frame as Worthing FC ponder next managerial move

Worthing FC are weighing up contenders to be their new manager after the surprise departure of Chris Agutter.

Assistant manager Dean Hammond has been put in temporary charge of the team while bosses decide who they would like to take over the team.

As ever there is plenty of speculation about who will get the job.

Some are wondering whether Adam Hinshelwood – the boss who took the Rebels into the National League South and then to the step two play-offs in his previous spell – might be tempted back after being out of a job since National Lague Premier side York City surprisngly let him go 18 months after he went there from Woodside Road.

Matt Gray’s sacking by Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday has given the merry-go-round an extra dimension while Walton and Hersham’s up-and-coming boss Billy Rowley, who has academy experienced in pro football, has also been mentioned in Sussex football circles.

Assistant coach Ben Cornelius has gone to Sutton with Agutter – and Hammond took charge for the National League South 1-0 loss at Maidenhead and Tuesday’s 7-0 win at Jarvis Brook in the Sussex Senior Cup.

There have been reports Hammond is also likely to leave and go to Sutton but the club have not commented. He may remain at the helm for Monday’s big home televised FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie with Forest Green.

As the club ponder a crucial move, Agutter has thanked everyone who supported him during his near 18-month stay at Woodside Road.

He told the club media: "It’s obviously emotional, which I think is a reflection of how much I've enjoyed my time here

“I can remember on my first interview just over 18 months ago we said it would be enjoyable, ‘strap yourselves in, it's going to be exciting’ and I hope we've lived up to that. It's certainly thrown every emotion you could possibly experience at me throughout my time.

“I’m proud of what we've done, there;s also a tinge of sadness with us coming so close last year. I’ve got a lot of strong feelings towards that group of players as well, they've been magnificent.

"The people behind the scenes from day one have been magnificent. George, Barry, Ralph, Neville, Nath, Sian, staff, players from top to bottom, I really appreciate all their support.”

Agutter told Worthing fans he hoped they’d see to continued progress to build on what he had his predecessor had done.

He said: “A massive thank you [to the fans]. The away day boys have been magnificent. I appreciate the whole fan-base's support."

Worthing lost 1-0 at Maidenhead on Saturday and Aarran Racine, temporarily restored to the backroom team, said they had paid the price for a slow start in which they conceded. On Tuesday night a Brad Doldghan hat-trick was the highlight of a 7-0 Senior Cup romp at Jarvis Brook. The FA Cup tie is next up.