Crawley Town fans can expect a few more signings before the season starts, chairman and CEO Preston Johnson has promised.

The Reds squad currently looks light with a squad of 16 so far after a summer that has seen a number of players leave.

But Johnson, who recently returned as chairman and appointed as CEO after stepping down after the Wembley win, says they will get there and revealed what size squad they are looking to get.

And he is excited about some of the players they are currently in discussions with.

Preston Johnson at Wembley | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

He told us: “I think we are looking at 25 or 26, a similar number to what we had last season. If we go over, there will be a few intended to go on loan.

"The squad is light but it was last summer. We will get there I promise. We will have a full squad by the start of the season.”

Reds fans have seen a number of last season’s squad leave this summer, but they ahve also seen a number of new faces come in. There is a mixture of potential – Charlie Barker, Antony Papadopoulos

and Michael Dacosta González – and experience – Toby Mullarkey, Gavan Holohan and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – which follows the model of last summer.

And Johnson believes it is an exciting squad they are building for a challenging League One campaign ahead.

"They are all signings we can get behind and they are all signings the data can get behind,” he said. “Scott [Lindsey] has been extremely excited, and I don’t want to leave anybody out, by Josh Flint and Toby Mullarkey and Gavan Holohan and Michael Dacosta González. All of these names, Scott said at one point in time, during a training session has stood out, and now it’s about finding consistency and being able to do it regularly.

“[Rushian] Hepburn-Murphy is one that he coached at Swindon so he has a connection there and obviously trusts him and one that the data jumps our pretty significantly.

“It’s exciting but I know it might not be for fans yet as they haven’t seen the full picture yet.

“But I also know all of the names of the players we are trying to bring in and working out deals in the background. There are a lot of discussions going on with against and clubs but we are doing it with a smile on our face because there are names we’re really excited about that we can add to what we have already.”

Released: Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom, Roshan Greenshall, Mustapha Olagunju