One of the area’s most respected football coaches has been inducted into the Association of Colleges Sport Hall of Fame.

Darin Killpartrick, a dedicated and inspirational sports lecturer at Chichester College and coach at Chichester City FC, says it is a huge honour.

It recognises his exceptional service and impact on college football through his work with the England Colleges Football Association.

Over two decades, Dabba, as most know him, has played a pivotal role in developing and promoting football opportunities for college students across England, as well as at Chichester College.

Darin with Helen Loftus (college principal) and Ian Barber (Senior Competitions Administrator at AoC Sport) | Submitted picture

His efforts have elevated the standard of college football and inspired countless students to pursue athletic and academic goals.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised by AoC Sport in this way. It means the absolute world to me. It’s not just about me. All the staff I work with, at the ECFA and at the college are just incredible people.

“Developing players, like Omar Bugiel, Ollie Pearce, Tom Broadbent and Mickey Demetriou at the start of their journeys and seeing them go into professional football, being a small part of their development, has been a big part of why I do this and why I love my job.

“The national team will produce at least two professional players each year and this is the drive to keep going and enjoy the players’ progression.

Dabba with some of his colleagues at the college | Submitted picture

“I want to say a massive thank-you to everyone, especially my family - Louise, Erin and Ethan who give me so much support and never complain when I’m away. This award is dedicated to them and to my parents Elizabeth and Len.

“I also want to thank Dean Wilkins, Martin Hinshelwood, Jack Pearce, Dr Alex Twitchen and Danny Potter for all their support over the years, without them I would not be where I am now.”

From volunteering at the start to becoming the head coach for the England Colleges team, hiss passion for the sport and for developing talented young football players has been a driving force in his career. That same commitment is demonstrated in the community, through his work at local teams including Chichester City, where he currently serves as first-team coach. Six of the players who came through the college system played in the famous FA Cup run in 2019, reaching the second round against Tranmere Rovers.

Killpartrick had previously served Bognor Regis Town FC for 20 years, as player, coach and manager.

He has also been influential to many young coaches who have now gone on to set up their own successful coaching companies, showing the same passion, dedication and care as he did to them.

Helen Loftus, Chichester College Principal, said: “We are immensely proud of Darin. His passion for sport and education embodies the values we strive to instil in our students. This recognition is richly deserved.”

The AoC Sport Hall of Fame celebrates individuals who have made a lasting impact on college sport in the UK.