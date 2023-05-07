National League promotion dream over for Worthing FC as Oxford City win play-off semi-final

Two first-half goals condemned Adam Hinshelwood’s side to defeat and left them facing a second season in National South – having done so well to take their promotion bid this far.
Worthing were already without midfielder Jack Paxman, who suffered a broken metatarsal in Wednesday’s play-off first-stage win over Braintree, and there was more bad news before kick-off with news that keeper Harrison Male was ruled out with a rib injury. James Beresford and Alieu Secka were brought in to replace the duo.
City took the lead on 25 minutes when the Reds were caught cold from a Hoops throw in. Zac McEachran found time on the edge of the box to pick out the bottom corner to fire Oxford ahead.
Alfie Potter got a second shortly before the break after Secka failed to claim a cross – and Worthing had a huge task to get back into it. They battled well in the second half but couldn’t find a way through, and Oxford will face St Albans – who beat Dartford – in next weekend’s final.
Worthing can still end the season on a high – they face Bognor in the Sussex Senior Cup final on Thursday night.