National League promotion dream over for Worthing FC as Oxford City win play-off semi-final

Worthing’s dream of a second successive promotion is over after defeat in their National South play-off semi-final at Oxford City.

By Steve Bone
Published 7th May 2023, 17:56 BST

Two first-half goals condemned Adam Hinshelwood’s side to defeat and left them facing a second season in National South – having done so well to take their promotion bid this far.

Worthing were already without midfielder Jack Paxman, who suffered a broken metatarsal in Wednesday’s play-off first-stage win over Braintree, and there was more bad news before kick-off with news that keeper Harrison Male was ruled out with a rib injury. James Beresford and Alieu Secka were brought in to replace the duo.

City took the lead on 25 minutes when the Reds were caught cold from a Hoops throw in. Zac McEachran found time on the edge of the box to pick out the bottom corner to fire Oxford ahead.

Alfie Potter got a second shortly before the break after Secka failed to claim a cross – and Worthing had a huge task to get back into it. They battled well in the second half but couldn’t find a way through, and Oxford will face St Albans – who beat Dartford – in next weekend’s final.

Worthing can still end the season on a high – they face Bognor in the Sussex Senior Cup final on Thursday night.

Kane Wills - pictured in action versus Hemel recently - couldn't save the Rebels from defeat at Oxford City | Picture: Mike GunnKane Wills - pictured in action versus Hemel recently - couldn't save the Rebels from defeat at Oxford City | Picture: Mike Gunn
