National League South action: 54 of the best Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury pictures

Adam Murray’s team are unbeaten in the league at home this season but have not drawn more (six) than they have won (five) – and the dropped points have left them just outside the play-off zonr.
Nevertheless that’s a handy position ahead of their visit to fifth-placed Worthing on New Year’s Day.
Here is the match gallery from the Salisbury game – provided as ever by Lydia and Nick Redman. Get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.
1. Lydia Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman
