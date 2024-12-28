Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South
Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

National League South action: 54 of the best Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Dec 2024, 10:08 GMT
There was festive frustration for Eastbourne Borough at Priory Lane on Boxing Day as a combination of missed chances and great saves left them having to settle for a 0-0 draw with Salisbury.

Adam Murray’s team are unbeaten in the league at home this season but have not drawn more (six) than they have won (five) – and the dropped points have left them just outside the play-off zonr.

Nevertheless that’s a handy position ahead of their visit to fifth-placed Worthing on New Year’s Day.

Here is the match gallery from the Salisbury game – provided as ever by Lydia and Nick Redman. Get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

1. Lydia Redman

1. Lydia Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

2. Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (41).jpg

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

3. Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (34).jpg

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury, National League South

4. Eastbourne Borough v Salisbury City pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (26).jpg

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

