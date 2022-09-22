Never-say-die Worthing delight boss with FA Cup progress

Adam Hinshelwood - pictured after the recent win at St Albans - were all smiles again after Wills' goal set up an FA Cup victory at Slough

Worthing were 1-0 down with eight minutes to go in their second qualifying round tie at Slough on Saturday and facing an exit.

But late goals have been a hallmark of Hinshelwood’s side so far this season and they found three to clinch a place in the third qualifying round. Tuesday’s draw paired them with National South bedfellows Eastbourne, who drew 1-1 at Woodside Road in a league game on August bank holiday Monday – on another day when Worthing needed a late goal.

At Slough it was strikes from Kane Wills and sub Ollie Pearce (2) that secured the win after Slough, also of National South, had taken the lead on the hour.

Hinshelwood was pleased with his side’s spirit – but warned they’d need to perform better as they embark on another week on the road with league games at Hemel Hempstead on Saturday and Concord next Tuesday. He said: “Slough worked really hard to stop us playing and we couldn’t find our rhythm.

"But as the game wore on they looked a bit knackered, especially their midfield two, who’d covered everything, and we were able to take advantage.

"Kane’s equaliser gave us momentum and I felt we could go on and win it which we did.

"It was great for Ollie, who I’d brought on with Callum Kealy, to score twice – that will do his confidence the world of good. He’s been playing well without things falling for him.

"Credit goes to the players for keeping on going and never believing a game is lost. But that’s not the game plan and we won’t be able to do that and come through every time.”

Hinshelwood is pleased to be at home in the next round on Saturday week but said: “Eastbourne will be a really tough test, as the league game was against them.

"Before that we have two very difficult away games but we go into them full of confidence.”