New assistant boss and seven friendlies confirmed as Hassocks step up preparations for next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hassocks are stepping up their preparations for the 2024-25 Southern Combination Premier Division campaign with seven pre-season friendlies confirmed and a new-look coaching team.

Assistant manager Tom Hughes has left the Beacon, standing down after two hugely successful years as James Westlake's number two. The duo led the Robins to their first top 10 finish for nine seasons in 2022-23. They then followed up by taking Hassocks into the playoffs, breaking the club record for most points in a Premier Division campaign in the process.

Westlake has opted for continuity, promoting his brother Lewis from first team coach to assistant manager. Lewis joined the management team early last season after being informed he would need a third operation just five games into his comeback from a year out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He still managed to provide one of the highlights of the campaign despite his limited appearances, scoring a 89th minute winner from 35 yards in a chaotic 5-4 FA Vase win at Sheerwater. Westlake has played a total of 118 times for Hassocks over three spells, netting 11 times.

Lewis Westlake has been appointed as Hassocks assistant manager ahead of the 2023-24 season

Darren Budd has already been confirmed as player-coach following his signing from Worthing. The Robins management team is completed by Jordan Wilson, who remains in his role combining coaching with scouting.

The highlight of the Robins' friendly schedule will be the annual Ann John Trophy against Burgess Hill Town, taking place at the Beacon on Saturday 20th July at 3pm. Now into its 11th season, the fixture has raised over £15,000 for St Peter & St James Hospice. Admission is by pay-what-you-can afford donation with everything taken on the day going to the Hospice.

Hassocks will face two other Isthmian League sides, as well as the Hillians. The Robins travel to Lancing on Tuesday 2nd July before visiting Whitehawk on Saturday 6th. Those games kick off at 7:45pm and 3pm respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 9th July sees Hassocks travel to Southern Combination Division One outfit Alfold, kick off at 7:45pm. On Saturday 13th, the Robins take on Forest Row at 1pm at Worth School.