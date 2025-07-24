New bosses, new players – and Shoreham FC are looking up
And their build-up to the 2025-26 campaign had a boost on Saturday when they beat Lancing 2-0 in the sides’ annual pre-season match for the John Brown Memorial Cup, celebrating the life of a man who served both clubs with distinction.
It was watched by a crowd of nearly 300. See a picture special from the win here.
The Musselmen’s new management team comprises manager Lawrence Edwards (aka Lol), head coach Matt Stephens, Matt Flemming and head physio Kiera Dunk.
Co-chairman Stuart Slaney said: “They’ve all made a major impact, not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well. Lol made a quick decision to keep only two players from last season and make new signings that have fitted in quickly – with a mixture of experience and youth which has been working well during the pre-season period."
Slaney said Shoreham wanted to improve on what they’d done in the past couple of seasons.
“One of the main areas is to ensure we become a stable SCFL Premier club. Once we’ve maintained stability in the league we move on to the next stage which is to push on further.
“We have in place a good management team that stretches from the first team through to our new step seven Mid Sussex League team, down to our new U18 side’s management team, and we’ve added football and commercial experience to the board.
“The club and supporters are very excited for this coming season.”
