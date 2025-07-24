Shoreham FC have a new management team and plenty of new players as they plot SCFL Premier Division stability.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And their build-up to the 2025-26 campaign had a boost on Saturday when they beat Lancing 2-0 in the sides’ annual pre-season match for the John Brown Memorial Cup, celebrating the life of a man who served both clubs with distinction.

It was watched by a crowd of nearly 300. See a picture special from the win here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Musselmen’s new management team comprises manager Lawrence Edwards (aka Lol), head coach Matt Stephens, Matt Flemming and head physio Kiera Dunk.

Shoreham and Lancing do battle for the John Brown Memorial Cup | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Co-chairman Stuart Slaney said: “They’ve all made a major impact, not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well. Lol made a quick decision to keep only two players from last season and make new signings that have fitted in quickly – with a mixture of experience and youth which has been working well during the pre-season period."

Slaney said Shoreham wanted to improve on what they’d done in the past couple of seasons.

“One of the main areas is to ensure we become a stable SCFL Premier club. Once we’ve maintained stability in the league we move on to the next stage which is to push on further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have in place a good management team that stretches from the first team through to our new step seven Mid Sussex League team, down to our new U18 side’s management team, and we’ve added football and commercial experience to the board.

“The club and supporters are very excited for this coming season.”