New Crawley Town signing says former Chelsea colleague tempted him to the Broadfield Stadium

Kyle Scott has revealed one of the main reasons he signed for Crawley Town.

Scott became Reds’ ninth signing of the close season when he signed a three-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old former Chelsea youth midfielder signed from USLC side Orange County in Los Angeles, where he made 81 appearances and scored two goals with seven assists.

In his first interview with the club, Scott said that the club captain Dion Conroy was a reason for signing. When talking about how his football journey started, he said: “I came through at Chelsea. I was there 10 years or so, and I managed to get my way into the first team environment, so I learned a lot from them and obviously I know Dion really well. I played with him for a number of years, and I know the type of player he is and that attracts me to this club as well.”

This signing has been in the works for a couple of seasons, but the timing wasn’t right in the past. He said “One or two seasons ago, I was in talks and stuff, but it wasn’t the right move for me at the time. I was playing week in, week out football and it was going well so I didn’t want to ruin the situation.

“But I’m delighted to be here. I feel like it’s coming at a good time. I’m feeling good, I’m healthy and fit. It’s been in the works for a few weeks now and it’s definitely something I’ve been looking forward to and I’m excited to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.”

When asked to describe the type of player he is, Scott said: “I’m a midfielder, technical. I like to get on the ball and dominate play. I like to attract players towards me and move the ball forward and passed them. Off the ball, I like to get the ball back as quick as I can. I’d say I’m pretty aggressive in my play. I like to tackle, press high and just get the ball from the opponents and dominate them with the ball.

“Speaking with the gaffer, I know his style. I’ve been following for a while now and I think me and him see football align together. He wants to play, he wants to dominate the ball, and he wants to press high. That’s something my game’s around so I think it’s a good match and a good chance for me to really kick on from here.”

New Crawley Town signing Kyle Scott | Picture: CTFC

Scott spent three seasons with Orange County, and they were sad to see him go. In a statement, they said: “While it’s bittersweet to see Kyle move on, this is exactly the kind of opportunity we work hard to create. Kyle has been an important part of our club over the past three years, both on and off the field and his move to Crawley Town reflects the talent and dedication he has shown throughout his time here.”

Although spending four season playing in America, it was always Scott’s plan to come back to play in England. He said: “There’s always a goal. I feel like growing up in England and my dream is to play in England as long as I could. I felt like I needed to step away for a little bit, but now I’m ready and I’m excited to be here.”