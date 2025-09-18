It feels good to be able to report some excellent progress around Leylands Park.

My previous piece on the club back in March was a message to get involved as the adventure was just about to start. Indeed, dreams and hopes of promotion were realised in May when over 200 fans travelled to Sittingbourne for the Isthmian South East play off final.

In a ‘I was there’ moment Sittingbourne missed their last penalty in the shootout, sending Hillian players and fans into total delirium as promotion to the premier division was clinched. It was golden night for all connections.

Also talked about were provisions for ground improvements which under the guidance of owners David Corney and Vickey Gaffney have been ongoing through the summer.

The new-look pitch and surroundings

A brand-new surface has been laid, and a new scoreboard, floodlights and fencing have been installed. In addition, there are new fan facilities to enjoy.

The newly named Medical Travel Compared Stadium will be unrecognisable from the stadium which has been standing since 1971. And now everything is ready to welcome BHTFC regulars and hopefully a volley of newcomers to the ground as Folkstone Invicta turn up on Saturday afternoon.

It is rather fitting that Folkstone are the first guests. In their last stint at premier level in 2015-16, Hill formed a close bond with Invicta. There was huge respect between the clubs but on the field, we enjoyed some right royal battles both here and in Kent.

I am sure that all Folkstone connections will be looking forward to their trip to Mid Sussex. However, they are experienced premier division campaigners and will be looking to be party poopers.

The new pitch from above

The message to people in Burgess Hill and the surrounding area is simple, if you haven’t done so already why not get involved in your local football club and pile into the stadium come 2pm and enjoy everything there is to offer?

Being the first day back there might be the odd gremlin, but the crew will be working very hard to produce a wonderful and enjoyable opening day.

Get involved now, the BHTFC adventure is gathering pace, and you wouldn’t want to miss out!