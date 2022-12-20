New Haywards Heath Town boss praises travelling fans as they beat Sheppey

Haywards Heath Town’s new boss Alex Walsh praised their fans as they managed to get a win in their final match before Christmas as they beat Sheppey United 4-2 away from home.

Dean Gunner paid tribute to his dad after scoring for Haywards Heath Town against Sheppey on Saturday

Walsh, who left Lancing to join the Blues gave some of the credit to the travelling away fans when talking to the club’s media after the game.

He said: “We could hear the Heath fans all game which gave us the energy to kick on and get the result”

It is no surprise the fans made a lot of the noise as it was the first away victory they have seen since the first of October when they beat Corinthian 3-0.

Walsh’s side had to work hard for their win, with Sheppey taking away Haywards Heath’s two-goal lead on two occasions. Coming out of a 4-2 win after losing last week it was clear that Walsh was going to be pleased. He said: “We played well and there are so many positives to take from this opening game and look forward to the next!”

Looking forward, Haywards Heath could get two wins from two when they play East Grinstead Town at home on Boxing Day. A win would help them leapfrog their opponents in the table and prevent them from falling back into the relegation spots.

Burgess Hill Town would have hoped to add to their last win against Sittingbourne but due to both their fixtures since being postponed, Jay Lovett’s side have not had the opportunity to get a run together.

“It’s just a shame that we haven’t played because we’re on a good bit of form after our last game but obviously the weather has drawn a halt to that really.”

They currently sit in 11th place, looking to escape the middle of the table where only five points separates ninth and 16th. The Hillians now play their first game for three weeks on Boxing Day when they face Littlehampton away from home at the earlier kick-off time of 12:30pm.

“They’re [Littlehampton] a team that work very hard for each other and they’ve picked up some really good results, so we know it’s going to be a proper tough game”

A win for Lovett’s men would be massive as Littlehampton currently sit four points clear of Burgess Hill in eighth place.

