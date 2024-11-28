New Lancing boss sees signs team can climb Isthmian table

New boss Sam Morgan says he can see plenty of signs Lancing have what it takes to move away from the Isthmian south east drop zone.

The Lancers have won and lost two since the former Epsom & Ewell and Sutton Common Rovers boss, who has also been assistant manager at Croydon Athletic and Haywards Heath, was appointed to replace Jamie Hollis.

Their latest outing brought a 2-0 home league defeat to Broadbridge Heath – see the match in pictures by Stephen Goodger here – but they’ll look to put that behind them with another county derby on Saturday, at East Grinstead.

Asked what drew Morgan to the Lancing job, Morgan said: “I think the support for the club is a big draw and how the club have set out to try do things the right way off the pitch.

“I see a lot of talent in the changing room and there have been some positives – and with some subtle adjustments I can see us climbing.”

New faces in the squad include Blake Loyza, Harry Heath, Emmanuel Abudiore, Etienne Frimpong, Joe Thomas, Alex Laing and James Dillon. Morgan did not rule over further additions, saying: “There is an eye on a couple that I think we need but i’ll keep those close to my chest.”

Lancing’s first aim in the league is clear. Morgan said: “There are the games to aim higher but the first thing we need to look at is getting on the right side of the relegation zone.”

In the Sussex Senior Cup, Lancing will visit Crawley Down Gatwick or Littlehampton in the last eight.