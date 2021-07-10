New Lewes CEO Murphy: This club is special

Murphy was appointed as the Rooks’ new chief executive officer last Thursday after two years as the general manager of the women’s team.

In her role with Lewes Women, Murphy was at the forefront of driving a step-change in professionalism, strategy, culture and performance.

Murphy said: “This club is special. It’s therefore with excitement, trepidation but dogged determination that I take on the new role as CEO.

New Lewes CEO Maggie Murphy, pictured speaking during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in June 2019 in Paris, is looking forward to her new role at the club. Picture by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

“The club is unashamed about how football can be better and do better. It has ambitions that others daren’t voice. It welcomes those who want to feel more than a ‘client’ or ‘customer’.

“And because of its commitment to equality, it can and will be greater than the sum of its parts.

“The club is made of incredible people, from the players, coaches, staff, directors, volunteers and our more than 1,700 owners around the world.

It’s a huge responsibility to take on the new role, but it’s going to be an exciting few seasons ahead - I look forward to seeing everyone on the terraces soon.”

Rooks director Ed Ramsden added: “We had high expectations for Maggie when she joined us in 2019, and she has exceeded every one of them. She exhausts the superlatives.

“We are thrilled and honoured to have her leading the whole club.”

Lynne Burrell has stepped into Murphy’s previous role as general manager of Lewes Women.

She has been assistant general manager for the last two years and has led the club’s focus on safeguarding and has provided pastoral support to players and staff.

Burrell said: “I am proud and delighted to accept the position of general manager at Lewes FC.

“This club is special beyond measure and it’s a privilege to be entrusted with the role.

“It is my great fortune to inherit the best group of people that you could ever wish to work with both on and off the pitch.