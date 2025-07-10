Bradley Pritchard’s Lewes side kick off their new era this Saturday as they play their first pre-season friendly at Eastbourne United AFC.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a busy summer of comings and goings, the Rooks will aim to settle into a rhythm at the first time of asking at The Oval, when faced with Anthony Storey’s SCFL Premier Division side.

Pritchard’s men will be expected to line up with the majority of their 12 confirmed summer signings, with an intriguing mix of experience and youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Louis Rogers will be joined by defenders Daniel Bowry, Ian Gayle and Jack Burchell, while wing-backs Clem Asiedu and Ryan Bernal will be expected to play wide of midfielders Perri Iandolo, Hassan Ibrahiym and Finlay Chadwick.

Lewes boss Bradley Pritchard | Picture: Lewes Fc

In attack, Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jabari Christmas and Devonte West are all options, although the lack of an out-and-out striker so far suggests different options are still being explored.

Pritchard recently hinted at his tactics in conversation with the Sussex Express, referencing Asiedu when he said: “The [player] we want in that left wing-back role is someone who is up and down but also has quality.”

The set-up is not unlike some of Craig Nelson’s experiments last season, and with players specifically recruited for these roles, Pritchard clearly has confidence in his plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With regards to last season’s squad, one of very few returning players appears to be Ollie Starkey, after the winger was revealed as a signing before the relevant social posts were later deleted.

A fortnight ago, Pritchard hinted at the winger’s return when he said: “There's definitely still one or two [of last season’s squad] that we're hoping will still be with us.”

Elsewhere, Pritchard recently committed to basing the side in Sussex for all training sessions – a topic of interest after Nelson held some mid-season sessions in South East London last season.

“That's one of the things where I'm quite keen [to make a change],” said Pritchard. “Because I'm trying to get more boys who've either played in and around Sussex or live here, that's the plan [to be based in Lewes].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes, unfortunately, if you're in an environment where there are clubs around who are willing to pay more than you, then it's always a struggle to get more local talent. In pre-season, we'll be training in Tonbridge, just to give our pitch some time to settle. But once the season starts, we'll be training in Lewes.”