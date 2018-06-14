New restaurant at The Amex named after former manager Mullery

Brighton & Hove Albion will open a brand new hospitality restaurant - Mullery’s - at the Amex Stadium, named after former manager and current club ambassador Alan Mullery.

The new pitch-view restaurant, which will seat up to 40 people, will be located within the GAP Solutions Lounge (formerly the BMW Chandlers lounge) in the West Stand - extending Albion’s choice of matchday restaurants to three, joining the Goldstone Restaurant and HB’s Restaurant.

Russell Wood, commercial development manager said ''We are delighted to further expand our hospitality offering to both 1901 club members and non-members.

“The first Premier League season saw demand for hospitality on match days reach unprecedented levels and we aim to grow this area of our business again during the 2018/19 season.

“We are focused on providing the best matchday hospitality experience, and the addition of Mullery’s will increase the options available to our loyal supporters throughout the season.

“It’s with great pleasure that we name the restaurant after Alan, and we believe it’s a fitting tribute to one of our national game’s greatest players, managers, and ambassadors.”

Former Albion boss, Mullery, added, “I’d like to thank the club for naming the new restaurant after me. It means a great deal. I hope Brighton fans will enjoy themselves there for many years to come."

Supporters will receive the same package as those dining in the Goldstone Restaurant and HB’s, with a three-course meal and all-inclusive drinks provided at Mullery’s.

