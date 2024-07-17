New signings impress in Crawley Town's first pre-season friendly - and one name has already got fans talking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One new name has already got Crawley Town fans talking after an impressive 45 minutes the club’s first pre-season friendly away at Lewes.

Reds kickstarted their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win versus local side Lewes FC thanks to goals from Ronan Darcy and a trialist but one name in particular has got people talking after an entertaining cameo.

Michael Dacosta Gonzalez got his first minutes in a Crawley shirt and was quick to impress with his fast feet and ability to take players on. Not only was I impressed but other Crawley fans around me mentioned that they were looking forward to seeing him play at the Broadfield stadium in League One.

Every time he got on the ball you could sense fear in the defender’s mind as he got past them with ease on the right hand side. The winger who joined on loan from Bournemouth this season could be a name that everyone is talking about come the end of the season.

Gonzalez was the not the only new Reds player to get some minutes and here is what I thought about each of the new signings.

Another potentially exciting attacking player that Crawley have in their ranks is Rushian Hepburn-Murphy who played as a striker. While he did not get on the scoresheet the forward found himself in good positions and could have easily had a hat-trick had he taken his chances.

Antony Papadopoulos seemed to have been played in a different role to what he may have been used to as he looked out of place at times. On the positive side Papadopoulos looked comfortable on the ball and seems to be a very creative player who can find a pass out of nothing. It will be interesting to see the different positions he plays throughout pre-season.

Crawley Town players celebrate a goal against Lewes on Tuesday night | Picture: James Boyes

Defensively Crawley Town looked good after signing four defenders in the space of a month. Scott Lindsey opted to use his favoured three at the back which once again worked very well throughout the game.

In the first half, Josh Flint and Toby Mullarkey played on either side of Dion Conroy with Scott Malone playing as a right-wing-back and it worked well. Flint played on the left hand side and won all of his individual battles including headers. The former Eredivisie player looked comfortable on the ball but my one criticism of him was that at times he was dragged out of position. With Conroy next to him, I am certain that this is something that will improve over the course of the next few games.

Mullarkey played on the opposite side to Flint and dominated his opponents. The defender is extremely strong and doesn’t get bullied off the ball. He did very well to not let any attackers get past him and provided some crucial challenges to deny Lewes chances. While his short range passing was good, his long balls seemed to miss the target on a few occasions but it was a good allround performance from him.

Malone occupied the space on the right side of the pitch and put himself in some dangerous positions. It is likely that he will play as a wing-back under Lindsey as he can constantly get up and down the pitch without looking tired. With age comes experience and he has a lot of it which will be very useful to a lot of the younger players around the squad.

For the second half, Charlie Barker played in the centre of defence and controlled the back line well. The youngster took on the role of Conroy and did it almost to perfection. It will be interesting to see how Lindsey uses him throughout the season.

