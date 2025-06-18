New six-a-side football league starting in Lewes

You can sign up now for free. For a limited time only, new teams will also receive a free kit for their team

Ready to get your boots on and get fit with your mates? Find out more about our Lewes league at https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/the-rookery-3g-lewes/lewes-sunday

Limited spaces remain and vacancies will be offered on first come first served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.

What You Get:

Play on the superb pitch @ The Rookery 3G

Matches every Sunday between 7:30pm and 9pm

Brand new league kicks off Sunday 6th July

All equipment and referees provided - just turn up and play

League tables, fixtures and results updated weekly

League winner’s trophy, plus Golden Boot and Glove!

£38 match fee for 40 min games

1 . Contributed 6 aside football league starts in July - 40 minute games! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed 40 min games every Sunday from 7:30-9pm Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed 40 min games every Sunday from 7:30-9pm Photo: Submitted