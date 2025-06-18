New six-a-side football league starting in Lewes

You can sign up now for free. For a limited time only, new teams will also receive a free kit for their team
Ready to get your boots on and get fit with your mates? Find out more about our Lewes league at https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/the-rookery-3g-lewes/lewes-sunday
Limited spaces remain and vacancies will be offered on first come first served basis - register today to secure your slot and avoid disappointment.
What You Get:
Play on the superb pitch @ The Rookery 3G
Matches every Sunday between 7:30pm and 9pm
Brand new league kicks off Sunday 6th July
All equipment and referees provided - just turn up and play
League tables, fixtures and results updated weekly
League winner’s trophy, plus Golden Boot and Glove!
£38 match fee for 40 min games