New teams make bright starts at Eastbourne Borough

You'll rarely see Priory Lane this empty these days...

Priory Lane is buzzing with football activity – and it goes far beyond the first team.

The club have introduced two new teams this season – the development squad under Sas Parsad’s guidance, and Richard Dyson’s new women’s team.

Borough’s development squad will head to Maidstone United for a 3pm fixture tomorrow.

“We are certainly clocking up the miles,” said under-23 manager Parsad, “but it’s worth it to get the competitive football that we need.

“We are looking to create a pathway to the first team, and so yes, the players know they have to put in the hard miles as well as the hard yards!”

The squad have two wins, two defeats and two draws so far.

“The results show we can hold our own in this league, but the clue is in the name – we are all about developing!” Parsad said.

The other Priory Lane debutantes this season are the club’s ladies’ squad overseen by Dyson.

They opened their league campaign last week with a 9-1 goalfest against Peacehaven, in front of a three-figure crowd. On Sunday at 2pm they welcome Premier United, and invite all Borough supporters to come along and enjoy the action!

Meanwhile Borough’s under-18s are making their mark.

On Monday they travel to Banstead for an FA Youth Cup second qualifying round tie.

Last season’s lads reached the second round proper before bowing out at League One MK Dons, so the bar is set pretty high.