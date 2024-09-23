New term of football fun at Crawley Town Community Foundation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re back with a new term of Premier League Kicks, Saturday Soccer Centre, Mini Reds, Elite and Development and much more as we open the doors to our brand-new ball court.

Mini Red’s was the first session to kick off on our ballcourt on Saturday the 14th, which marked a great start for the return of our Football and Sports Participation delivery for the new school year.

Children aged 5-7 join us from 9-10am and cover topics such as passing, receiving, dribbling, shooting, and attacking and work alongside our qualified coaches to reach their potential in the start of their footballing journey. We’ve still got plenty of spaces on this session if you’ve got a budding footballer at home who would like to get involved.

Following on from Mini Reds, the ballcourt was open for young Crawley fans to enjoy before Crawley Town took on Stockport at the Broadfield Stadium in League One.

New Ball Court.

Every home matchday, Foundation staff offer fun activities on the 3G Ballcourt for junior fans to keep them entertained whilst parents/carers enjoy the pre match build up around the stadium - come and join us for more pre match fun when Crawley Town host Bolton Wanderers on the 28th of September.

As the week rolled on, many of our community programmes also enjoyed accessing the recently renovated ball court. Move the Goalposts participants were very pleased to see the return of the session on Wednesday, and with 25 attendees, the session was action packed with lots of football.

Move the Goalposts is the Foundations mental health session, the session provides participants a chance to access support, or simply play football to improve their physical and mental wellbeing. Since it began, we have seen a significant increase in attendances and we have regular participants who are with us every week.

Our free Premier League Kicks Sessions returned to the Broadfield Stadium on Friday, with our girl’s session kicking off an awesome night of sessions for all our participants. Premier League Kicks plays a vital part in the Foundation’s community delivery and with sessions running every night over Crawley, there’s always a session to come along and enjoy with our coaches.

There’s more on offer than just football! Every Tuesday, in collaboration with the Y.E.S Project, we host Free dance sessions for boys and girls aged 8-16 years in the Broadfield Stadium suite.

The feedback we have had on our new look ball court has been phenomenal across all our programmes. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund who through their funding has made a positive impact across the whole Foundation.

Do any of these programmes sound good to you? You can find out all the information on how to get involved by going to the Crawley Town Community Foundation website.