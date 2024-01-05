New time and date set for Crawley Town's postponed League Two encounter at Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two teams will meet at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, with kick-off time scheduled for 7.45pm.
The fixture was due to take place on Saturday, October 14 2023, but the home side reported that they had several players on international duty, and therefore, the fixture was postponed.
Ticket details for this fixture will be confirmed in due course.
