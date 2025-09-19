New trio will help Hastings United wise up

Hastings United hope a new trio of players can help them wise up – and settle into the season on and off the pitch.

Manager Lee Carey says he is delighted to have signed forwad Bruno Tavares, midfielder Mark Swainston and defender Eric Schulz as he continues to mould a squad he feels can be successful.

By his own admission, it’s been a tricky start to the season: United have won only one of their first four Isthmian south east division games and have gone out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

But – with Tavares scoring on his debut and Swainston making his bow – there were positive signs as the Us went within a few minutes of a 1-0 win at Sittingbourne on Tuesday night.

Hastings Utd boss Lee Carey | Picture: Jon Smalldon

The hosts levelled in stoppage time but Carey was still encouraged by the performance and the point.

Now they ain to build on it as they host leaders AFC Croydon Athletic tomorrow and visit league bedfellows Crowborough in the Velocity Trophy on Wednesday.

Tavares, who has played for Slough, Hungerford, Dover and Ashford United, adds a wealth of experience up front. Swainston counts Lewes among his former clubs and is a Philippines international while Schulz is a no-nonsense defender recruited from Welling.

The trio’s arrival comes after JJ Walker, Gil Carvalho and Callum Barlow left the club.

Carey said: “The squad is still an evolving project. It’s taken time to get the balance right but we feel we’re there or thereabouts now.

"The three we’ve brought in will all give us sonmething different. And they’ll add nous on the pitch but leadership off it. They will all benefit what is quite a young squad.

"We’ve been a bit naive in some games so this will help address that.”

Carey said the performance at Sittingbourne, who scored 101 points last season, was pleasing: “Not many sides will go there on a Tuesday and get anything and we were so close to winning it,” he added.

It came after last Saturday’s home clash with Broadbridge Heath was called off after an early-afternoon downpour.

Carey said of the coming week: “They’ll be two difficult games but we go into them with confidence after Tuesday’s performance.”