New venue for Burgess Hill Slo-Footy group

A football group for older people is moving on after 11 years at the same venue.

The Monday evening Slo-Footy sessions were started in 2014 at Burgess Hill Girls school in Keymer Road, Burgess Hill, to give older players over 60 a chance to play indoor football, though not walking football.

Many of the original players are still active with the group, some of them having resumed playing after recovering from major operations.

The school has informed the group it needs the sports hall that the squad uses for other activities, and Slo-Footy will move to St Paul’s Catholic College on September 1. It played its last session at the school on August 18.

During the 11 years, the group has made donations for charity. Organiser Phil Dennett, 75, of Junction Road, Burgess Hill, a former Mid Sussex Times news editor, said: “It is a great wrench to leave Burgess Hill Girls school. We have had 11 great years there and it was a big disappointment when our association with the school had to end because the school had other plans for the sports hall, which we understand.

"I hope the students might take some inspiration from us that you can play active sport well into older age, providing of course you look after your health carefully. We now look forward to using the excellent facilities at St Paul’s and having a long association with them.”

Pictured is the Slo-Footy group at its final session.