New Worthing boss Agutter on the task ahead: ambition, excitement and his backroom team
and live on Freeview channel 276
He has made the switch from Hastings United as the permanent replacement for Adam Hinshelwood, saying he is determined to carry on the work already done to get the Reds climbing through the leagues.
Aarran Racine, who was interim manager for the final two months of the season, will be his No2 and Dean Hammond retains the coaching role he had alongside Racine.
Agutter is only 36 but has been in coaching and management for more than a decade, with roles at the Brighton Academy (twice), Eastbourne Borough, Hastings (twice) and Stevenage.
Here’s how we reported on Agutter’s appointment and what Worthing’s Barry Hunter and Nathan Bowen said about it.
He told us: “For me it’s about personal progression. This is a chance to manage a club in National League South who have fantastic facilities and infrastructure and a very strong squad.
"The whole football outlook here aligns completely with mine. When I sat down wand talked to Worthing that was clear. They’d seen what I’d done developing teams to play a certain way and developing young players."
Agutter said Worthing owner George Dowell’s passion for the ‘project’ was incredible and he was honoured to be part of it. He will oversee the academy as well as managing the first team.
Agutter’s final interview as Hastings United boss – and what he told the players after they lost the Sussex Senior Cup final.
Worthing have twice been close to clinching promotion to the National League Premier and Agutter added: “I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t fell I could help the club make that next step.”
He said he was convinced Racine was the ideal assistant within 30 seconds of chatting to him, while he had known Hammond long-term.
Worthing chairman Barry Hunter said: “We received interest from a number of impressive candidates and ultimately the board were unanimous in Chris’ appointment - we’re delighted he’ll be joining us and are confident he’ll continue to push the club forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.