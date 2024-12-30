New Year Honours list 2025: Here is everyone from Sussex who has been honoured including MP, popular author and former England manager

England manager Sir Gareth Southgate, Dame Jacqueline Wilson and Sir Nick Gibb

Sussex residents across the county have been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list – including a former England manager and an MP.

Gareth Southgate, who grew up in Crawley, is knighted for services to association football, after leading the Three Lions to the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024, and the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup. He resigned after England's 2-1 final defeat to Spain in July, having fallen just short of glory in every tournament during his eight-year stint. Sir Gareth, 54, declined to comment on the honour.

Former Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb has also been given a Knighthood for his services to Education.

Popular children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE has been award the Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire.

Here is the full list of the Sussex people honoured in the New Year’s List:

East Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE. Author. For services to Literature. (Polegate, East Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Catherine Elinor Vaughan. Director General, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Hove, East Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Henry Otto Brunjes. Philanthropist. For services to the Arts. (Polegate, East Sussex)

Professor Nicola Townsend Fear. Co-Director, King's Centre for Military Health Research and Academic Advisor, Office for Veterans' Affairs, Ministry of Defence. For services to Veteran and Military Family Health. (St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex)

Christopher Andrew Mark Katkowski KC. For services to Planning. (Battle, East Sussex)

John Edward Stewart. National Director, Specialised Commissioning, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (Hove, East Sussex)

Paul Richard Streets OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Bank Foundation. For services to the Voluntary Sector. (Robertsbridge, East Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Shanez Cheytan. Deputy Director, Land Transport National Security, Department for Transport. For services to Rail Passengers and Transport. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Lisa Farmer. Chief Executive, Royal British Legion Industries. For services to the Armed Forces Community. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Justin Mark Francis. Nature Lead, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Council for Sustainable Business and Chair, Responsible Travel Company. For services to Nature and to the Environment. (Hailsham, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Trevor Frank Beattie. Lately Chief Executive, South Downs National Park Authority. For services to the Natural Environment. (Hove, East Sussex)

Daniel David Brookbank. For services to the community in Brighton and East Sussex. (Pevensey, East Sussex)

Paul Alexander Buchanan. Lately Director, Delivery and Impact, Business in the Community; Chair of the Board of Trustees, The Boxing Academy and Trustee, John Lewis Foundation. For services to Charity. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Reginald David Perry. HR Director, Employee Engagement, Reward and Compliance, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Philip Poulton. Lately Headteacher, Bensham Manor School, London Borough of Croydon. For services to Children and Young People with SEND. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Robert Starr. Founder, The Starr Trust. For services to Young People and to Philanthropy. (Hove, East Sussex)

Alexandria Warren. Co-Founder, Dom's Food Mission. For services to the Eradication of Food Waste and Poverty. (St Leonard's on Sea, East Sussex)

Dominic Warren. Co-Founder, Dom's Food Mission. For services to the Eradication of Food Waste and Poverty. (St Leonard's on Sea, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Katrina Melanie Daly. Volunteer, Neighbourhood Partnership Eastbourne. For services to the community in Eastbourne. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Joseph Ralph Homer. Volunteer, Eastbourne and District Samaritans. For services to Vulnerable People. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

David Anthony Kemp. Strategic Community Safety Manager, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Community Safety. (Seaford, East Sussex)

Richard Frederick Moore. For services to Music Education and Preservation in East Sussex. (St. Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

Mark Newey. Lately Coach, Referee, Chair and President, Haywards Heath Rugby Club. For services to Grassroots Rugby. (Haywards Heath, East Sussex)

West Sussex

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Edward Charles Braham. Chair, M&G. For services to Corporate Law and to Business. (Pulborough, West Sussex)

The Right Honourable Nicolas John Gibb. For services to Education. (Chichester, West Sussex)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Carol Anita White OBE. Founder, International Working Group on Women and Sport, Women in Sport, and the Anita White Foundation. For services to Women and to Sport. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Madeleine Clare Blackburn. For services to People with Life-Shortening Conditions. (Steyning, West Sussex)

Terence William Denham. Co-Founder, In From The Cold Project. For services to the Recognition of British and Commonwealth Casualties of the First and Second World Wars. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

David John Fairbrother. Treasury Officer of Accounts, HM Treasury. For Public Service. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

Jennifer Mary Julie Leonard. Director of Operational Policing Law, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to National Security. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

David Louis Mearns. Oceanographer, Marine Scientist and Wreck Finder. For services to the Location and Recovery of Historic Shipwrecks. (Petworth, West Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Melanie Louise Ford. County Commissioner, Girlguiding Sussex West and Lead Volunteer, World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. For services to Young People. (Emsworth, Hampshire)

Jodie Michelle Grinham. For services to Archery. (Crawley, West Sussex)

Marilyn Mansfield-Clark DL. For services to the community in Crawley, West Sussex. (Crawley, West Sussex)

Laura Katie Smyth. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yorda Adventures. For services to Disabled Children and their Families. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jennifer Anne Dobson. Volunteer, The Pound Hill and Worth Parent and Toddler Group, Crawley. For services to the community in Crawley, West Sussex. (Crawley, West Sussex)

Kay Frances Haffenden. Chair, Kamelia Kids Day Care and Beach School, Goring by Sea, West Sussex. For services to Early Years. (Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex)

Marion Veronica Hemsworth. Co-Founder, J&M Running. For services to Wellbeing and to the community in West Sussex. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Rosemary Adele Pavoni. Chair, West Sussex Partners in Care. For services to Social Care. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Christopher William Sprules. Volunteer, Sustrans. For services to Cycling and to the community in West Sussex. (Arundel, West Sussex)

Judith Mary Charlotte Turner. For services to the community in Fernhurst, West Sussex. (Fernhurst, West Sussex)