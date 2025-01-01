New Year’s Day football match cancelled in West Sussex after storm damage to clubhouse

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 12:56 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 13:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A New Year’s Day match at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Burgess Hill Town FC announced on X at 11.54am on Wednesday, January 1: “Today’s New Year’s Day game with Eastbourne Town has been postponed due to substantial storm damage to our clubhouse resulting in no power. Our team are on site working to limit the damage and once we know more we will update.”

The match was set to kick off at 3pm at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium in Burgess Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before the cancellation, a club spokesperson said: “It’s the third meeting between the two sides this season with the Hillians winning both previous games both back in August. Firstly in the FA Cup 2-1 (goals by Martyn Box and Kieran Rowe) and then 3-0 away from home in the league with goals by Dan Perry (2) and Alex Brewer.”

Related topics:Burgess Hill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice