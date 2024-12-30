Goalmouth action between Newhaven and Peacehaven & Telscombe - picture by Paul Trunfull

It was a festive period to forget for the Dockers as they endured two bad defeats in the space of just over 48 hours.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up on Boxing Day, Peacehaven took a rare three points from the Dockers in front of a bumper crowd.

After a low-key opening 35-minutes, a stunning long-range strike from Mo Kahdum gave the visitors the lead in spectacular fashion, providing a real moment of quality in a game that had been severely lacking some.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors doubled their lead ten minutes into the second half when a cross from the left was headed in at the back post by Kahdum for his second of the game.

It took until the hourmark for Newhaven to have their first attempt on goal, with Jake Robinson being denied by Hammond.

Two minutes later, Newhaven did find a route back into the game. Ryan Warwick beat the badly out-of-position Hammond to a bouncing ball and managed to get just enough purchase on his effort to poke the ball into the net from just outside the area.

Soon after, Newhaven wasted a golden opportunity to get themselves back on level terms when Jake Robinson and Johnson Adesanya both elected not to shoot first-time with the goal at their mercy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was to be as good as it got for the home side. With 17 minutes to go, Peacehaven restored their two-goal lead.

Kwabena Osei was disposed on the edge of the area, before Webb-Olley made a good save to deny the ensuing effort, only for the ball to fall straight at the feet of Josh Nandhra who couldn’t miss from close-range.

Bailie Rogers came within a whisker of setting up a tense finale when his header clipped the inside of the post, while Regan Clarke-Salter sent two efforts sailing over that he probably should have done better with, but Peacehaven held on to claim the derby day spoils.

Just over 48 hours later, Newhaven visited Eastbourne United’s impressive new facilities and were soundly beaten there too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dockers looked off the pace from the get-go and could have already been a couple of goals behind before United eventually took the lead in the tenth minute.

Not for the first time this season, the Dockers were the masters of their own downfall, giving the ball away on the halfway line and allowing United to break forward and score through Charlie Ball.

Newhaven survived a couple of further hairy moments as the half wore on, offering only sporadic moments of threat at the other end, but looked set to make it through to the interval just a goal behind, when on the stroke of half-time a deflected Gary Ingram effort looped over Webb-Olley and into the net.

Newhaven improved slightly after the break, but when Alfie Headland headed home with just over 20 minutes remaining, the game was all but done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Robinson went close to pulling one back with just under ten minutes to go, forcing James Broadbent into a save which he managed to push onto the bar, before Ryan Warwick did pull a goal back with two minutes remaining, having been teed up by Lee Robinson.

However, United restored their three-goal advantage within seconds as Mason Creese put the result beyond doubt.

This Saturday, the Dockers welcome Petersfield to For Road hoping that a new year will bring with it a change of fortune.