After a lethargic start from both sides, the Dockers grabbed the lead on the half-hour mark. The Vs goalkeeper made a hash of what should have been a routine catch, allowing Robinson to tap home from close-range. Five minutes before the interval, what had been an already tricky afternoon for Newhaven looked to have become increasingly so, when Ryan Blunt was shown a straight red.

Although the young midfielder appeared to cleanly win the ball, the referee deemed he had used excessive force with which to do so and had little hesitation in sending Blunt off. With the game seemingly in the balance, the Newhaven management team responded by introducing former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jake Robinson – elder brother of Lee – at the interval. It was a decision that firmly swung the game in the home side’s favour.

Within two minutes of the restart, the Dockers went close to doubling their lead when Callum Edwards hit the post. Five minutes later, Varndeanians were themselves reduced to ten men when Ross Smith was sent off for a second bookable offence. Both Robinson brothers missed chances to extend Newhaven’s lead, while at the other end Jake Buss had to be at his best to keep out an effort from the visitors.

The hosts eventually doubled their lead with 20 minutes remaining – and in some style. Tom Vickers’ brilliant raking pass was met by a sublime first-touch cushioned pass from Jake Robinson right into the path of brother Lee, who made no mistake. Vs tried for an immediate response, and nearly got one, only to be denied by a superb last-ditch tackle by Ash Wadhams. With the game just having ticked into injury time, Varndeanians did grab a consolation, courtesy of a well-struck Dylan Gifford effort from outside the area.

Newhaven, though, saw out the remaining injury time comfortably enough to start the season with an opening day victory for the first time since 2017-18.

Elsewhere, Peacehaven & Telscombe had a winning start to the SCFL Premier season with a 2-0 success at Shoreham. Max Hollobone and Henry Blackmore got the Tye off to a winning start. And they followed that up with a second away win inside four days when a goal from Finley Agnihotri earned a 1-0 win at Roffey in midweek.

Saltdean kicked off their season with a 1-0 loss at Hassocks on Saturday and followed that with a 2-1 reverse at Lingfield on Tuesday. Crowborough have started with a home defeat and a draw – losing 3-0 to league newcomers Petersfield on Saturday and holding Eastbourne United to a 1-1 draw in midweek.

This weekend brings FA Cup action for some SCFL sides, while Billy Wood’s AFC Uckfield begin their Division 1 campaign at Chessington.

1 . Newhaven v AFC Varndeanians pictures by Paul Trunfull (7).jpg Newhaven v AFC Varndeanians in the SCFL premierPhoto: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven v AFC Varndeanians pictures by Paul Trunfull (6).jpg Newhaven v AFC Varndeanians in the SCFL premierPhoto: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven v AFC Varndeanians pictures by Paul Trunfull (20).jpg Newhaven v AFC Varndeanians in the SCFL premierPhoto: Paul Trunfull