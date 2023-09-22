Newhaven see off Shoreham and Saltdean

Newhaven completed back-to-back league victories for the first time this season, as they brushed aside SCFL premier division bottom side Shoreham 6-1 at Fort Road.

Following an opening half-hour in which the Dockers had all the ball without making a breakthrough, they finally took the lead in the 34th minute.

A quick free-kick sent Ian Robinson scampering down the right.

When his pull back landed at the feet of Ryan Warwick, the midfielder’s shot appeared to be going in, before the slightest of touches from Lee Robinson made sure it hit the back of the net, his 451st goal for the club.

Newhaven on the attack v Shoreham | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Eight minutes into the second half, Newhaven appeared to go some way towards putting the game to bed.

An Alfie Rogers corner caused havoc in the Shoreham defence. Owen Muller headed the ball down, and left-back Max Vardy reacted quickest to prod the Dockers into a two-goal lead.

However, within 60 seconds, from out of nowhere, Shoreham had a goal back. This time it was Newhaven who made a hash of dealing with a corner; the ball eventually landing at the feet of former Docker Alex Patching who reduced the arrears.

It didn’t take Newhaven long to re-establish their two-goal lead. Five minutes, in fact.

More sloppy marking from a corner, gave Vardy the opportunity to steal in and add his second of the afternoon with an instinctive finish.

Newhaven were suddenly looking rampant. On 67 minutes, a Robbie Keith run culminated with him laying the ball off to Rogers who finished calmly to end the game as a contest.

Eight minutes later, Keith got himself on the scoresheet, Again Shoreham’s marking from a corner left much to be desired, and Keith took full advantage to head Newhaven 5-1 ahead.

With time running out, Vardy twice went close to grabbing the hat-trick he deserved.

Only two brave blocks from Shoreham defenders denied the full-back his moment of glory.

In injury-time, Patching had a fierce shot from the edge of the area turned over the bar by Jake Buss.

From the ensuing corner, Shoreham had penalty appeals waved away, Newhaven broke forward quickly, and Rogers teed up 17-year-old debutant Lincoln Shearing who put the icing on the cake with a composed finish.

Man of the match was Vardy. After a brief sojourn away from the club, Vardy has returned to Fort Road looking full of confidence and fully deserved his two goals.

The Dockers’ fine form continued in midweek with a 3-0 league win at Saltdean.

Alfie Rogers, Callum Edwards and Rob Malila scored as Newhaven went fifth in the SCFL premier table.

They’re two points behind leaders Crowborough, who had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Midhurst on Satuday before beating Billingshurst 6-1 in the RUR Cup on Tuesday.