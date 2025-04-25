Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven’s late charge for an unlikely play-off place came to an end on Bank Holiday Monday as they were beaten 2-0 by local rivals Peacehaven.

A 3-1 win over Roffey at Fort Road on Saturday had put Newhaven three-points behind the play-off positions with two games left, albeit with an inferior goal difference to the teams around them.

Against Roffey, Emmanuel Abudiore gave the Dockers the perfect start with a headed goal just before the half-hour mark, only for Roffey to equalise from the penalty spot shortly before half-time.

Action from Peaceheven's win over Newhaven on Monday - picture by Paul Trunfull

Jake Robinson restored Newhaven’s lead midway through the second-half, before an already feisty game reached boiling point leading to a Roffey player receiving a red card for stamping on Abudiore. The Newhaven player was then himself giving his marching orders a few minutes later after receiving a second yellow card.

The Dockers weren’t to be denied, however, and a late Lee Robinson goal extended Newhaven’s winning run to nine games.

That meant a win at Peacehaven on Monday, and favourable results elsewhere, could keep the Dockers in with a chance of the play-offs going into the final round of games. Alas, it wasn’t to be.

The Dockers celebrate a goal v Roffey - picture by Paul Trunfull

After a nip and tuck first-half, in which Jake Robinson went closest to opening the scoring when his shot came back off the inside of the post, it was Peacehaven who took control in the second-half.

A fine Lewis Beebee strike on the hour-mark, and a well-taken goal from Fin Agnihotri with 11-minutes remaining gave Peacehaven the win they needed to keep their own play-off hopes alive.

Alfie Rogers went close to reducing the arrears late on when he headed a Corey Smart cross narrowly over the bar, but the hosts hung on comfortably enough to stay in the race for promotion.

Ultimately, even a win for Newhaven wouldn’t have kept their season alive, as victories for Crawley Down Gatwick and Petersfield meant that a play-off finish had been taken out of their hands regardless of their result.

Those play-offs will include Crowborough – who will be at home in the semi-finals as they will finish second – and may yet include Peacehaven.

And in Division 1, Seaford will be promoted as champions if they win their final game, at Storrington.