Newhaven's SCFL play-off bid is over
A 3-1 win over Roffey at Fort Road on Saturday had put Newhaven three-points behind the play-off positions with two games left, albeit with an inferior goal difference to the teams around them.
Against Roffey, Emmanuel Abudiore gave the Dockers the perfect start with a headed goal just before the half-hour mark, only for Roffey to equalise from the penalty spot shortly before half-time.
Jake Robinson restored Newhaven’s lead midway through the second-half, before an already feisty game reached boiling point leading to a Roffey player receiving a red card for stamping on Abudiore. The Newhaven player was then himself giving his marching orders a few minutes later after receiving a second yellow card.
The Dockers weren’t to be denied, however, and a late Lee Robinson goal extended Newhaven’s winning run to nine games.
That meant a win at Peacehaven on Monday, and favourable results elsewhere, could keep the Dockers in with a chance of the play-offs going into the final round of games. Alas, it wasn’t to be.
After a nip and tuck first-half, in which Jake Robinson went closest to opening the scoring when his shot came back off the inside of the post, it was Peacehaven who took control in the second-half.
A fine Lewis Beebee strike on the hour-mark, and a well-taken goal from Fin Agnihotri with 11-minutes remaining gave Peacehaven the win they needed to keep their own play-off hopes alive.
Alfie Rogers went close to reducing the arrears late on when he headed a Corey Smart cross narrowly over the bar, but the hosts hung on comfortably enough to stay in the race for promotion.
Ultimately, even a win for Newhaven wouldn’t have kept their season alive, as victories for Crawley Down Gatwick and Petersfield meant that a play-off finish had been taken out of their hands regardless of their result.
Those play-offs will include Crowborough – who will be at home in the semi-finals as they will finish second – and may yet include Peacehaven.
And in Division 1, Seaford will be promoted as champions if they win their final game, at Storrington.
