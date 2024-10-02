Newly formed Chichester City Girls Under 9s promoted straight to division one
As a new club they started the season in division 3, but 2 wins in with scores 9-0 followed by 13-1 the success of the girls was quickly picked up by the Hampshire FA and they were promoted immediately to Division one. This was a dream come true for the girls, who mostly have played with the motivation of spending time with their friends and having fun on and off the pitch. Chichester City Under 9's are managed and were formed by Dan Garrod (Owner of Graylingwell Girls Football) and Alex Brockway (Coach at Graylingwell Girls Football, 8 out of the 11 girls started their football journey at Graylingwell Girls and have developed alongside their team mates from the very beginning, making the girls bond unmatched.
Dan Garrod - Manager says "I've worked in the football industry for over 20 years and never have I seen such raw talent from such a young age. They are truly astounding to watch and I have no doubt I'll be watching the women's World Cup in the future and one of these girls will be on my screen!"
What a cracking start for the girls! Paving the way and inspiring future young footballers to dream big and keep following their passions.
