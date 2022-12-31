Newport County v Stevenage preview: Can Reds complete their first double of the season?

The first game of 2023 sees Crawley Town travel to South Wales to face Newport County, writes Elliot Raccio.

Both sides have had a relatively poor season so far and will see this game as a good chance of picking up some points.

The two sides find themselves in the lower half of midtable and having worse seasons than their previous campaign.

Newport seem to be missing the goals of Dom Telford and Crawley will be hoping for more goals from him as he returns to Rodney Parade for the first time since leaving for Crawley in the summer.

Telford’s goals were crucial for The Exiles last season as he won the League Two golden boot but that was only enough for Newport to finish 11th.

That was one place above Crawley but both sides would probably snap your hand off right now to take those positions at the end of the season this year, given how the season has gone so far.

Crawley will be looking to complete a double over a team for the first time this season, following the 2-1 win at The Broadfield Stadium.

That day saw both sides have caretaker manager’s take charge for the first time, with Lewis Young in charge for Crawley and Darren Kelly for Newport.

There will be two different managers in the dugout for this one, with Matthew Etherington in charge for Crawley and Graham Coughlan for Newport.

Neither sides have seen drastic changes to their fortune since the reverse fixture but both will be looking to kick on in 2023 and have a much better finish to the season than they’ve had start.

It’s a game that should be a close battle and could go either way with both teams probably fancying themselves at picking up a victory. It’s a fixture which seals off a busy festive period, which saw three games in a week from Boxing Day through to this clash.

