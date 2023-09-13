Nine Sussex teams go into FA Cup battle this week – hoping for victories that would leave them just two more wins away from the chance to mix with League One and League Two clubs in the first round proper.

It marks Sussex’s largest contingent of sides in the FA Cup second qualifying round since the 2018-19 season.

Replay wins for Whitehawk, Horsham, Hastings United and Steyning Town confirmed their passage to the next round – joining Eastbourne Borough, Worthing, Lewes, Burgess Hill and Eastbourne United, who won their original ties.

Southern Combination side Steyning were the big headline act of the replays, with a 90th-minute penalty from captain Jack Barnes giving them a 3-2 win over Hadley.

Burgess Hill celebrate one of the goals that saw off Bognor in the last round | Picture: Chris Neal

Mark Goldson and Charlie Meehan were earlier goalscorers on the night to go down in history for the Barrowmen, who will now take on Maidstone United at the Shooting Field.

Having been relegated from the National League last season, the Stones are a huge test for Steyning, who are three divisions below their visitors.

Maidstone’s squad, managed by former Wolves defender George Elokobi, contains plenty of Football League experience in captain Gavin Hoyte, Guyana defender Reiss Greenidge, striker Lamar Reynolds and ex-Worthing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.

With nothing for Steyning to lose when the big boys come to town, it ought to be one of the ties of the round and a hugely memorable day for the area.

Eastbourne United celebrate a goal on their way to beating Epsom and Ewell in the last round | Picture: Joe Knight

Elsewhere, Hastings United secured a high-profile tie of their own with a replay win against Erith & Belvedere, as they will now be off to Dover Athletic.

The Us made it through thanks to goals from Femi Akinwande and Bailey Akehurst, and will be hoping to summon the magic of countless ‘cupsets’ over the years, including visits to Staines, Hitchin and Bishop’s Stortford in the 2012-13 season.

Opponents Dover sit 23rd in the National League South at the time of writing and are under the stewardship of 28-year-old Mitch Brundle, currently the youngest manager in the top six tiers of English football.

After winning their replays, Horsham and Whitehawk have confirmed their places in the next round, where they both have home ties against lower-league opposition.

Steyning on their way to beating Hadley in the last round | Picture: Andrew Hazelden

Horsham welcome Marlow of the Isthmian South Central division, with the Buckinghamshire side having finished third in that division last season and sitting 12th after three games this term. Whitehawk face an easier tie on paper, with ninth-tier Redhill the visitors to the Enclosed Ground.

With the Surrey side having already beaten higher-division opponents Ashford Town (Middlesex) and Herne Bay in their run to this stage, however, they should not be underestimated.

Of the ties previously confirmed before the replays, the all-Sussex match-up between Eastbourne Borough and Worthing remains the headline act.

With the two big hitters of Sussex non-league football paired together for the second season running in the FA Cup, there will be early disappointment again for one of them.

Their tie will be played at Priory Lane, where Worthing beat Borough 2-0 in their last league meeting in January 2023.

It could, however, be a good omen for Borough that they play the Mackerels again, as in last season’s FA Cup third qualifying round they met and came out 2-1 winners at Woodside Road.

Meanwhile, Lewes, Burgess Hill and Eastbourne United AFC all secured their passage with wins in the first qualifying round and face fascinating second qualifying round opponents.

The Rooks will face another away tie in the next round, with a tie up at Isthmian South Central division leaders Ascot United, whose home ground sits next to Ascot Racecourse.

Burgess Hill, who were fired to this stage by Lewis Finney’s brace against Bognor Regis, make the difficult trip to Sheppey United, who play in the Isthmian South East division.

Ninth-tier Eastbourne United welcome Berkhamsted in what will be a first-ever tie in the second qualifying round since the club’s merger in 2003.

At this second qualifying round stage, to have nine Sussex clubs is a great sign of health. With seven teams making it to this stage last year and six in the three seasons prior, the last time that things were so good was the 2018-19 season.

Some 11 teams made it this far then, with AFC Uckfield Town and Lancing’s memorable runs as SCFL representatives being the highlights.

Uckfield were knocked out by Dartford on that weekend, while East Grinstead and Burgess Hill also exited. Bognor and Lancing went out in replays, while Lewes won their replay to join Worthing, Hastings United, Eastbourne Borough, Whitehawk and Horsham in the third qualifying round.

If Sussex were to experience another sextuplet of sides going through again on this occasion, then real celebrations would be in order.

All ties are set to take place this weekend.

The draw in full for Sussex sides is as follows:

Ascot United vs Lewes

Dover Athletic vs Hastings United

Eastbourne Borough vs Worthing

Eastbourne United AFC vs Berkhamsted

Steyning Town vs Maidstone United

Horsham vs Marlow

Whitehawk vs Redhill