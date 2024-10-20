'No doubt' - Crawley Town boss believes star midfielder will play at a higher level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot said he has no doubt that Ronan Darcy will play at a higher level.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout performers in what has been a difficult start to the season for Reds in League One.

And on Saturday, due to injuries and suspension, Elliot gave him the captain’s armband and it was clear to see he led by example with another energetic and creative display.

Darcy joined Reds in the summer of 2023 and proved a vital part of the promotion-winning squad. He was never the first name on Scott Lindsey’s team sheet, but his ‘duracell bunny’ energy was key throughoput the season.

Crawley Town midfielder Ronan Darcy | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

But now he is one of the first names on Elliot’s team sheet and the new boss is delighted to have him.

"He epitomises the club, I think he is an unbelievable human being,” said Elliot. “He takes it so hard when we lose and he's so hard on himself but he has so much desire.

"He has been absolutely superb since I've come here, on and off the pitch. He’s really driven the lads, it's been a big change for him personally.

“But Ronan Darcy is going to play at a higher level, I have no doubt about that. He is such an important part of the team in the way he works.”

Last season, Lindsey described Darcy on m ore than one occasion like a Duracell Bunny because of the way he never stopped running and covered every blade of grass.

Elliot touched on that as well after the defeat to Reading. He said: “You take away his footballing ability, the work rate he puts in is just incredible. You add his ability to that and his desire, and his intelligence of the game, it’s so exciting to be able to work with a player like that.

“But that doesn’t mean he has cracked it, in the nicest possible sense. He wants to learn, he wants to get better and the goals and chances will come.

“Take away the result, watching Darcy today, we put him higher up in that number 10 because we think he is so influential. He was brilliant.”

Darcy and the rest of his teammates host Lincoln City on Tuesday night before they travel to Northampton Town on Saturday.