Ex-Gold Kyle O’Brien scored the sole goal in the 68th minute following an even first half – before Golds’ Dion Jarvis and Lancing’s Jake Legrange were given straight red cards for a 90th minute altercation.
Jarvis’ dismissal compounded an off-day for the Golds in their third away loss of the season, which came against a Lancing side who have won two from two since Dean Cox took over as manager.
And joint boss Mitch Hand insisted there were ‘no positives’ to take from his team’s display.
Hand said: “It’s frustrating to lose Dion as I think the ref could have easily just booked both players - it was handbags.
"That being said, we shouldn’t be getting involved in that sort of thing – Dion’s an experienced player and knows better.”
Golds, who are now tenth in the Isthmian south east table, will be without the suspended Jarvis when they host bottom club Faversham on Saturday (3pm).
Golds won the reverse fixture 3-2 in August in the opening match of their league campaign and face an outfit seeking their first league win in eight.
The Kent strugglers are fighting to keep their league status, but Hand expects another tough examination.
He added: “We approach it the same way you have to approach every game in this league. League positions are irrelevant – every single game is a big challenge.”