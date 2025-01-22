Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Lovett says everyone at Burgess Hill Town is enjoying their successful season – and is happy to see where their form takes them.

The Hillians joint boss insists there is no pressure on the team to deliver promotion.

But they are delighted to have put themselves in a position where it may happen.

He says management and players are focused on trying to extend their form and a sequence of results that have the Leylands Park faithful dreaming of an Isthmian south-east play-off spot.

Burgess Hill Town - pictured here celebrating a goal against Steyning - are nicely placed in the Isthmian south east play-off places | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Lovett was speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Phoenix Sports – their sixth straight league success – which left them fourth, with games in hand over all the sides around them.

On Tuesday night, Hill went to sixth-placed Sheppey and goals from Alex Malins and Ben Pope put them 2-1 up, only for the hosts to level deep in injury time.

But they remain fourth, with nine points between themselves and Sheppey, ahead of Saturday’s visit to Broadbridge Heath – who were the last team to beat them in the league.

Lovett said: “It’s so far, so good as far as the season is concerned.

"We’re pleased with results but also with how the boys have bonded and with performances.

"When you put a squad together you hope it clicks and, for us this season, it has.

"It’s exciting and enjoyable and I think the fans are enjoying it.

"We’re playing a good brand of football, scoring goals, but when we need to we can show the other side of our game and dig in and get results.

"We will see where we end up. There’s no pressure on us to achieve – apart from the pressure we put on ourselves.”

The first team are just part of wider success for the club. The under-18s had a superb, well-publicised FA Youth Cup run while the under-16s are top of their league.

Lovett said: “It’s not just about your first team. We are growing as a club and you need that backbone of players coming through.”

Hill have had injury setbacks. Goal ace Dan Perry is back after a spell out but Lovett revealed forward Tom Chalaye had suffered another foot fracture and might need surgery.